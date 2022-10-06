TVNZ boss sees risk of return to 'Muldoon era' concerns over media bias

RNZ tells select committee the Government’s proposed new public media entity should be funded five years in advance to avoid the threat of funding cuts being used to undermine its independence.

TVNZ chief executive Simon Power has suggested there is a risk of a return to Muldoon-era concerns over public media bias if legislation paving the way for the merger of TVNZ and RNZ isn’t amended.

He also appeared to brush off criticisms of TVNZ by Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson in the run-up to the planned merger by describing them as “political”.

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has meanwhile told MPs that the merger would be a serious threat to the viability of non-state-owned media, including Stuff.

Boucher said TVNZ and RNZ had already begun approaching Stuff staff offering them pay 30% above market rates in advance of the proposed merger which would see state media in effect get about an extra $58 million a year from the public purse.

Parliament’s Economic Development, Science and Innovation select committee has been holding a marathon six-hour session to hear from dozens of submitters on the controversial law that would pave the way for the creation of Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media in March.

Former TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick expressed thinly-veiled scepticism about the merger last year and acknowledged it was a valid question whether it could increase public concerns about media bias.

PARLIAMENT TV The National Party's broadcasting spokesperson, MP Melissa Lee, blasts the merger of RNZ and TVNZ.

Both TVNZ and RNZ have now rallied behind the broad plan.

But both remained adamant on Thursday that the law change needed to be amended to beef up the statutory independence of the new entity from government.

Power reiterated TVNZ’s concern that the current plan would see Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media established as an “autonomous crown entity” which would mean that – unlike TVNZ and RNZ – it could be subject to “ministerial direction”.

The last time ministers had such a power over state media was in the 1970s under the Muldoon government, he said.

“I think we'd all agree that's probably not the greatest place we want to be thinking about.”

Perception was just as important as substance when it came to media independence, Power said.

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson said that while the structure of the new entity was important, it was probably more important that additional safeguards were written into the legislation assuring the new organisation’s editorial independence.

RNZ board member Jane Wrightson said it should also have a five-year funding agreement to remove the risk of funding cuts being used as a tool to undermine its independence.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson says it's TVNZ, not RNZ, that will need to change its attitude.

Confusion remains over how the new entity would balance its public media ethos against the expectation that it would continue to secure some of its funding from commercial activities such as advertising.

Simon Lendrum, chief executive of the Commercial Communications Council, which represents advertising agencies, said it was unclear if the new entity would be expected to continue to seek advertising at current levels.

“Without that clarity ... we feel there's a serious risk that those revenue levels won't be sustained,” he said.

“This means less external funding for future content that risks audience erosion and so on into a vicious cycle, all of which would result in a larger burden on the taxpayer coupled with a reduced capacity to enable businesses to promote their products and services to the public.”

Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee Former TVNZ chief executive Kevin Kenrick said in 2019 that he believed the business case for a new public media entity needed to focus on "substance".

However, TVNZ general counsel Brent McAnulty told the committee that it saw the “silence” in the legislation around TVNZ’s current commercial operations as being “permissive”.

“Unless the legislation says otherwise, then we believe that that will continue and it's a really important part of the new entity’s future because every dollar that can be secured commercially for this new entity is a dollar that taxpayers don't have to put in themselves.”

Responding to questions over recent comments by Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson that TVNZ appeared to “want the best of both worlds” and needed to change its culture, Power said ministers were entitled to “express their view” at any time.

“Actually, I would hope that's exactly what this entity does do; that's get the best of both worlds for Radio New Zealand and Television New Zealand and creates a new entity with a culture that reflects the positives of both of those organisations in a way that presents opportunity.”

Power said staff had had lots of questions about Jackson’s comments about TVNZ “but we were able to say this is all part of the political process, if I can put it that way”.

supplied TVNZ chief executive Simon Power says staff had lots of questions about minister’s comments “but we were able to say this is all part of the political process”.

The exchanges appear unlikely to allay the concerns of non-state media about the entity’s future funding and possible ambitions.

“The potential for the new entity to be commercial, non-commercial, not for profit, and to have an injection of government funding into its budgets that would dwarf the rest of the industry’s budgets put together make it a very serious threat to our viability and the viability of the rest of the industry,” Boucher said.

She also dismissed the idea that the new entity could help support the wider media industry, despite that being an expectation set out in the Government’s business case.

There was “a silence” on what that support might involve, except for “statements like, oh well, you can run some of our content if you want”, she said.

Boucher said that offer was “zero use” to Stuff, which rarely republished RNZ’s content on its own platforms at the moment as it did not perform well with its audience.

“We want the ability to be a sustainable company in a sustainable industry that can create our own journalism and contribute to the plurality of journalism in this country,” she said.

MediaWorks chief executive Cam Wallace also played down the significance of the potential for collaboration, saying it had chosen to invest in own news-gathering operations.

Shayne Currie, managing editor of NZME, which publishes the New Zealand Herald, said it had “significant issues” with the legislation.

“We believe that the legislation has been rushed through with a flawed process and risks seriously destabilising the already fragile media landscape,” he said.

“It seems to be based on the misconception that a merger of two public entities to make a bigger one is good for New Zealand.”