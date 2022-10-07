Grant Robertson defends track record on deficit, housing, labour shortages, to international business audience

Finance Minister Grant Robertson talks about the state of the Government's books.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says delivering budget surpluses sooner would lead to major public service cuts and cause more problems than it would solve.

Robertson was speaking at Bloomberg address, an event at the Park Hyatt in Auckland on Thursday, which was streamed live to the financial news agency’s customers around the world.

The event included an interview with Bloomberg NZ bureau chief Matthew Brockett, who asked Robertson about the budget deficit and why the Government was not cutting back spending.

Robertson said the Government was reducing spending, but argued doing this faster would mean austerity-style cuts to public services.

“The sharp corrections you’re effectively asking me for there would do significant damage to New Zealand.”

But Brock also questioned Robertson on the Government’s track record of delivering social outcomes.

“You haven’t delivered everything that you promised to deliver when you were elected five years ago, particularly in areas where we actually expect a Labour Government to deliver, and I’m thinking of things like reducing poverty, reducing inequality, solving a housing crisis.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson said cutting back more on spending would do major damage to New Zealand.

Robertson said it was impossible to solve decades of underinvestment in just a few years.

“Here's a stat to throw back at you: New Zealand's population grew from 3 million to 4 million over 30 years, between 1973 [and] 2003, and we grew from 4 million to 5 million over 16 years from 2003 to 2019.

“During that period of time we didn't build the houses, we didn't build the roads.

“And so, when we come to something like people living in motels, I would much rather have people living in motels than living in cars – and that is a temporary arrangement while we build.”

Dileepa Fonseka/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson spoke about the global outlook at a Bloomberg event in Auckland.

Bloomberg economist for Australia and New Zealand James McIntyre set the scene for Robertson’s speech with an overview of economic headwinds around the globe. Top of that list were aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

McIntyre predicted aggressive monetary tightening in the United States would cause a major shift in the housing market there.

“The US economy is going to be hit by a fairly significant housing downturn, that's because we've got US mortgage rates tightening to their highest in 20-plus years.”

He said soaring interest rates had reduced the capacity of people in the US to buy houses by about one third over nine months.

Susan Walsh/AP US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s rate hikes will likely cause a major housing market downturn, a Bloomberg economist says.

“[That] has already begun to drive a significant deterioration in US housing market activity.”

But McIntyre said there were reasons to believe many of the factors driving inflation in Australia and New Zealand would die down, leading to a divergence in monetary policy between Australia, New Zealand and other countries.

He said container costs were falling, as were the cost of other things flowing through the supply chain:

“We’re seeing declines in the prices of everything ... the three Cs: chips, cars, cargo.”

In Australia, migrants had returned, which was easing labour market pressures. He said this could happen in New Zealand too.

McIntyre said migration returning to the country would likely also reduce the need for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to continue hiking interest rates.

Issues around labour supply were also brought up by Robertson, who said it was the number one issue being raised with him domestically.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF James McIntyre says we are now seeing the price of many shipped goods come down.

He said 200,000 people – the population of Hamilton – had been put through pre-apprenticeships and trades training during the pandemic.

“We've invested in those programmes, that is important for New Zealand, but we all know that it's not enough in terms of meeting labour force needs.

“Hence why we've done our immigration reset, and that reset is set to pay dividends.”

Robertson returned to using the term “immigration reset” to describe the Government’s immigration changes.

Critics have previously charged the immigration reset with being more about restricting migration, but Robertson said it was about a better-resourced immigration system.

“Everyone in this room, I suspect, will have had some involvement with New Zealand's immigration system over the years,” Robertson said.

“And I think all of us could agree that it's needed improvement.

Eda Tang/Stuff Robertson pitched the immigration reset as a move to provide more resources to Immigration NZ.

“That's what we've focused on, giving Immigration New Zealand the resources and the capacity to be able to meet the demand that there is.”

Robertson also spoke about raising productivity and levels of research spending.

He said there were not enough connections between public science and commercialisation, then signalled a major review of these issues would be published soon by Minister for Research, Science and Innovation Ayesha Verrall.

“There are choppy waters, inflation remains a problem ... but as a country I believe we are in as good a place as we can be to face the next set of challenges.”