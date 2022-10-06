Cold snap: Transpower issues call for more power generation on Friday morning

Risk of power cuts appears low, but Transpower is keen to leave less to chance.

Electricity operator Transpower has called on power companies to increase the amount of electricity they are planning to offer on Friday to ensure they can meet peak morning demand.

The state-owned enterprise issued a “customer advice notice” at 3pm on Thursday, cautioning that based on current offers, the electricity market would have less than a 200 megawatt buffer to cope with any unexpected outages between 7.30 and 9am on Friday.

For comparison, morning demand during cold weather commonly peaks at about 6500MW.

Metservice is forecasting a low of 7 degrees and southerly winds in Auckland on Friday morning.

Transpower had expressed confidence earlier in the week that the market looked likely to cope with the cold weather moving up the country, and based on previous responses to its occasional calls for more generation this winter, the risk of power cuts would still appear to remain low.

It told power companies that based on developments, it could issue a warning notice making further requests for generation, or a grid emergency notice which would let it order lines companies to reduce their demand, for example by remotely switching off ripple-controlled hot water systems.

Genesis Energy spokesperson Estelle Sarney said shortly after the notice was issued on Thursday that one of the Rankine coal turbines at its Huntly power station was due to be generating electricity on Friday morning.

At that moment, it didn’t intend to increase generation beyond what it had planned but was “constantly monitoring the situation”, she said.

As the country’s two biggest generators of thermal electricity, Genesis and Contact Energy often play a key role in responding to power supply squeezes.

However, Genesis’ coal-powered turbines at its Huntly power station can take up to 12 hours to turn on.