Lawyers climate action group claims Z Energy marketing is 'greenwashing'

A lawyers’ climate action group has taken the country’s largest fuel retailer Z Energy to the Commerce Commission for “greenwashing” in its marketing.

Lawyers For Climate Action NZ has made a complaint under the Fair Trading Act, saying Z Energy’s ‘Moving With the Times’ campaign, where the petrol retailer claims it is “getting out of the petrol business” and positions itself as part of the transition away from fossil fuels, is misleading and irresponsible.

The climate action group is a registered charity of almost 500 lawyers, academics and law students who aim to use the law to combat climate change.

Group president Jenny Cooper said Z Energy’s campaign was part of a worldwide trend where fossil fuel companies, which were fuelling climate change, were trying to boost business by painting themselves as part of the solution when they were not. Greenwashing is an attempt to make a business appear more climate-friendly than it really is.

“The solution is to stop using fossil fuels as fast as possible,” she said.

“Z Energy claims it is on track to achieving its carbon reduction targets and uses its biofuel manufacturing plant, electric vehicle chargers in petrol stations and becoming an electricity retailer as examples of it making big changes for the planet,” Cooper said.

“The truth is, it has actually closed its biofuel manufacturing plant, by the end of 2022 it will only have EV chargers in 14 of its 286 stations, and becoming an electricity retailer won’t have much of an impact on carbon emissions.”

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones – how climate change is making floods more extreme.

Cooper said the fuel Z Energy sold created nearly 10% of Aotearoa’s total greenhouse gas emissions, but Z Energy did not count emissions from this fuel in its carbon reduction targets.

Despite what its advertising claimed, Z Energy had told investors that it wasn’t meeting its carbon reduction targets as quickly as it would like to, and that it doesn’t plan to reduce fuel sales in the next decade, or forecast them to fall either, she said.

Instead, the company told investors that it planned to ‘optimise its core business’ - which was selling fuel, she said.

“The company is putting on a climate-friendly front in the campaign, misleading customers to think it is OK for them to purchase fuel from them, because of the climate-friendly actions it is taking.

“On the other hand, it is telling investors that there is a risk to shareholder value by rushing into climate action, and its preference is to keep its options open for as long as ‘reasonably possible’. This just isn’t right, and especially not when the stakes are as high as having a safe planet to live on or not,” she said.

The Commerce Commission complaint said that in an era when dramatic reductions in fossil fuel consumption were necessary to prevent catastrophic climate change, and when consumers were increasingly making purchasing decisions based on emissions credentials, this sort of advertising was “seriously harmful”.

Z Energy “sees a marketing advantage in pretending that it is doing all it can to make things better while at the same time masking its significant contribution to environmental catastrophe,” the complaint said.

Cooper said big companies such as Z Energy needed to be held to account, and needed to be honest with what they were actually selling.

“Playing with the hearts and minds of consumers who are concerned about climate change and trying to do the right thing for the planet is unethical and we want to see some strong action taken,” she said.

Z Energy was taken over by Australian fuel retailer Ampol in May for just under $2 billion.

A spokesperson said Z Energy was not aware a complaint of this nature has been filed.