Stores already stocking Christmas decorations, but how will the silly season look this year?

The silly season is approaching fast – there is just 11 weeks until Christmas.

And although Halloween is still three weeks away, Christmas trees, wrapping paper, and ornaments are popping up at stores throughout the country.

Farmers, Kmart, The Warehouse, Spotlight, Briscoes and Bed Bath and Beyond were already selling Christmas products.

Countdown Ponsonby was spotted selling chocolate santas in September, while speciality stores such as the Christmas Village in Taranaki, had opened its doors.

Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said despite it only being October, Kiwis were already starting to think about Christmas.

“In the past four weeks, we’ve seen 2400 searches for Christmas tree onsite along with another 5100 searches for Christmas,” she said.

There were currently more than 8000 Christmas supplies for sale on Trade Me including trees, lights, stockings and decorations.

Robin Martin/RNZ The Christmas Village has opened its doors seven days a week as it gears up for the big day.

And shoppers have been warned to get in quick to avoid missing out on the gifts they want as retailers still try to manage supply chain issues.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said, although things had improved since last year, there was still pressure on retail supply chains, causing some products to be delayed getting into the country.

“If you are looking to buy something specific ahead of Christmas, and you are able to, it's a good idea to plan ahead and shop early,” he said.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said it wasn’t a surprise retailers were selling Christmas products so early.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff “This year especially, retailers will be focusing on ensuring they have value propositions within their ranges creating 'stepping stones of affordability',” Chris Wilkinson says.

“In recent years Christmas has meant even more to consumers as it's been a time that's allowed an escape from disruptive challenges that Covid has had on everyone's lives,” he said.

“Consumers have hankered after nostalgic and more carefree times and that's been represented through increased spend on recreation products, homeware and premium foods in the lead-up to the season as people have sought to create memorable experiences for themselves, family and friends.”

But this year, the rising cost of living would be weighing on people’s minds when it comes to Christmas shopping.

“People will still be seeking these experiences, but there's likely to be some restraint given more limited discretionary spending potential.

Retailers told him that shoppers were already buying Christmas presents, which indicated that consumers were being more considered and purposeful based on economic conditions, he said.

“This year especially, retailers will be focusing on ensuring they have value propositions within their ranges creating 'stepping stones of affordability',” he said.