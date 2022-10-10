Costs from grocery suppliers to supermarkets rise 9.2% in September

The Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index (GSCI) showed a 9.2% per annum rise in September 2022, which would maintain pressure on retail supermarket prices.

Cost increases from grocery suppliers to supermarkets have risen further in September as suppliers face ongoing increases in costs.

The (GSCI) measured the change in the cost of grocery goods charged by suppliers to the Foodstuffs North and South Island cooperatives.

The Index uses data across more than 60,000 products that Foodstuffs buys to stock in store, making it the largest dataset of its type in New Zealand. It gives a real time view on supplier cost changes.

“Every month, the Index tracks what it costs supermarkets to buy the goods to put on the shelf,” said Infometrics principal economist and director Brad Olsen.

Previous analysis showed that supplier costs were the major component of supermarket prices, representing two-thirds of the on-shelf price.

“The September 2022 index shows sustained larger cost increases with more costs going up to a greater degree.

“In September 2022 the cost of over 5400 products went up – almost double the number of products which had a cost increase in September 2019, at 2768.”

This September, 80% of changes in the cost of goods sold by suppliers to supermarkets were to a higher cost, compared to 62% in September 2019.

Cost increases of above 40% accounted for 3% of September 2022 changes, compared to 1.6% in September 2019, Olsen said.

Stats NZ’s latest Food Price Index shows food prices were up 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier.

It was the biggest jump since July 2009, when prices increased 8.4%. Since that time, courgettes had increased 148.85%, cabbage 138.12% and capsicums 118%.

There was a broadening in supplier cost increases apparent as general merchandise cost rises accelerate.

September saw all departments again record annual cost increases from suppliers.

“Importantly, general merchandise supplier cost increases had now risen 9.4% over the last year, moving into third place in terms of largest annual increases, behind produce (up almost 20%) and butchery (up over 10%),” he said.

Previous trends of falling fuel and international food prices had not been maintained, with prices now stabilising at elevated levels.

Diesel prices remained 58% higher than a year ago at the end of September and have stayed steady at just over $2.60/L in recent weeks – a level that would keep pressure on input costs.

“Recent falls in the exchange rate will put further pressure on the cost of imported goods, with the New Zealand dollar falling 6.5% against the US dollar in September and a total of 18% over the last six months,” Olsen said.

“Current data still shows sustained supplier cost pressures, with input cost inflation still considerably elevated, which will maintain pressure on domestic supermarket pricing.”