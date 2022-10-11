'Shameful': Customers fuming after PD Insurance slashes cover for pets

Pet owners are fuming after a popular insurer unexpectedly slashed cover for their furry companions, just days after picking up an award for customer satisfaction.

In an email to customers last week, PD Insurance announced significant changes to pet insurance policies, including reduced cover and a new excess system.

The changes would take effect from November 1, allowing the company to keep its insurance affordable in the face of rising costs and inflation, a spokesperson said.

However, pet parents throughout the country criticised the move, with many saying they would switch insurers.

On Facebook, Aucklander Louise Pike​ called the changes “shameful and disgraceful” and said she would be changing providers as soon as possible.

“I’m extremely disappointed and absolutely disgusted by this company’s treacherous ploy in tricking loyal customers,” she said.

“These massive changes you’ve recently slapped us with will result to an exodus of disgruntled clients who are betrayed by PD’s horrific marketing strategies to rip off consumers.”

Wellingtonian Sacha Brown​ said she had previously recommended PD Insurance to other pet owners and felt “blind sided” by the dramatic changes.

Under her policy, cover for some injuries would be reduced from $10,000 to $2000 and the limit on each claim would be halved to $5000.

Supplied Changes to Sacha Brown’s pet insurance policy include cover reductions of $8000 for some injuries.

A 20% co-payment on claims would also be replaced with a flat fee excess of $125, meaning routine vet visits and regular medications would not be covered.

“I’m so disappointed, this seems unethical and definitely not in good faith,” she said.

Last month PD Insurance received a Canstar award for most satisfied customers in the pet insurance category.

At the time, PD Insurance chief operating officer, Michelle Le Long​ said the company was “delighted to be publicly recognised by [its] members”.

“This award recognises what we consider one of the most important aspects of providing pet cover – looking after our members, so they can look after their own furry family members.”

Le Long said she was proud of the company’s Google reviews rating of 4.4 out of 5 and its Facebook rating of 4.7 out of 5.

However, those numbers had since slipped. As of Monday, the insurer’s Google rating was 4.3 and its Facebook rating was 3.6.

A PD Insurance spokesperson said the company was not immune to rising inflation and costs, and had needed to look at ways to keep its insurance affordable and its business sustainable.

Supplied After picking up an award for customer satisfaction last month, PD Insurance chief operating officer Michelle Le Long said she was proud of the company’s high ratings on Google and Facebook.

“You will find these new changes bring us into alignment with competitors in some ways and in many other ways our products and services still outshine competitors,” she said.

“We don’t have a lock-in contract for month-to-month policies or any cancellation fees for any of our policies, which means members can easily move up and down between our plans or move on to a different insurer.

“That said, we would love all our members to remain so and encourage anyone who is considering moving on to first contact us to discuss what the changes mean for them.“

PD had given 30 days’ notice of the changes, she said.