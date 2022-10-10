Jacinda Ardern says additional trade sanctions on Russia coming

A suspected Russian-run smuggling operation hauls stolen Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea to customers in the Middle East in July.

Further sanctions on trade with Russia will be unveiled this week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

Ardern announced last week, in the wake of the Russian government’s attempted annexation of parts of Ukraine, that its sanctions regime was being reviewed to see if there was room for additional measures.

She indicated on Monday that work was nearly complete.

“This week we will be announcing further sanctions against Russia with a particular view to responding to their recent referendums and the sham claim that they have the ability to legally annex parts of Ukraine,” she said.

READ MORE:

* PM Jacinda Ardern says more Russia sanctions being considered, as Ukraine urges her to visit

* Artificial eyes, inflatables and gingerbread among Russian imports taxed at 35%

* National would support banning export of luxury goods to Russia



“Those sanctions will cover both people and some of the trade between our nations.” she said.

The Government imposed a 35% tariff on all Russian imports on April 25 in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and also banned the export of some products that could have supported its war effort.

PARLIAMENT TV Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks on the Russia Sanctions Bill in March.

Data from Customs suggests that imports from Russia have crashed by about 98% as a result, though a trickle of imports including spark plugs, inflatable boats and even artificial eyes remains.

Food and other goods worth a total of just under $2.5 million were exported to Russia in June, according to Stats NZ’s provisional figures, down from about $27m of trade in January, before the invasion.

The bulk of those remaining exports appear to be accounted for by medical supplies exported by Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Medical supplies tend to be excluded from sanctions regimes.

Stats NZ figures indicated a low level of dairy exports to Russia resumed in June, from an unidentified exporter, after falling to zero in April and May following Fonterra’s decisions to end exports and shelve its Russian joint venture.