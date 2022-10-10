Massage company ordered to pay more than $46,000 to former worker

Elements Therapeutic Massage has been ordered to pay more than $46,000 to a former employee.

A massage business has been ordered to pay a former worker more than $46,000 for breaching employment standards.

Ping Du worked at Elements Therapeutic Massage, which operates in shopping malls.

Du came to New Zealand on holiday in 2018 and decided to stay, gaining a New Zealand qualification in massage therapy.

His employment at Elements was linked to a temporary working visa.

He started work in October 2018 and finished in October last year.

Du told the Employment Relations Authority Elements breached its obligation to pay him wages for the final weeks of his employment, public holiday entitlements throughout his employment, and holiday pay owing at the end of his employment.

He claimed he was disadvantaged when he was suddenly not paid wages and when the director of Elements at the time, Xuan Zhang, stopped communicating with him.

Du claimed compensation for hurt and humiliation and asked for penalties related to breaches of employment standards against Elements and Zhang, who claimed Du established the business, retained the company records, controlled management of the business and stopped his own pay.

Du claimed Zhang registered him as a director of Elements without his authority, and to avoid his responsibilities to Du.

But Authority member Antoinette Baker said there was no record on the company register showing Du was registered as a director or shareholder of Elements. Elements was at all times Du’s employer and not Zhang.

Du told the investigation meeting he was aware the massage shop business was being sold to a new owner some months before his pay stopped. He said he understood he could continue working for the new owners, but chose to leave.

However, after several months living off his savings and dealing with the effects of diabetes, he returned to work at the massage shop for the new owners.

Du acquired a new working visa allowing him to do this work because his previous visa expired in October last yea.

Baker declined to order penalties against Elements.

Instead, she ordered the company to pay Du $9064 for wage arrears, $484.02 for half-time rate entitlement for the hours worked on 19 public holidays, $3792 for alternate holidays undertaken at termination, $26,277.12 for annual holiday pay at termination, $2000 for compensation and $4500 for costs.