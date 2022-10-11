Wētā Cave host, black water rafting guide and a mortuary supervisor are among the quirky jobs on Trade Me

Could it be time to look for a new job?

Searching for a job can be a hard slog, especially when you can’t find what you’re looking for.

But maybe it is time for a career change?

There were more than 24,000 jobs advertised on Trade Me Jobs on Tuesday.

And with the cost of living crisis you would think it might be useful to go for the highest paying jobs on the site, such as a user experience designer, software developer and technical business analyst.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand looking to hire pilots for turboprop fleet

* Hundreds apply for pilot and cabin crew jobs on private jet

* Air New Zealand advertises cabin crew jobs with 'no international travel to worry about'



But if you’re sick of the nine-to-five office job, here are some that might give you better work stories.

Wētā Cave host

No, this isn’t a job advertisement for walking people through a cave full of wētā

This one is for all the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings lovers, who want to be the “awesomely approachable face” of special effects and film company Wētā Workshop.

KEVIN STENT/STuff The Wētā Cave is looking for a host to guide tourists through the workshop.

The successful applicant will take tourists and film lovers through immersive and creative experiences and bringing the workshop’s creative journey to life by delivering guided experiences of its workshops..

“Our Wētā Cave is the first port of call for people who love cool stuff. And, as a purveyor of said cool stuff, you'll be responsible for making their experience a great one,” the listing read.

The job advertisement says Wētā pays the living wage. According to Careers NZ tour guides usually earn up to $60,000 a year.

Stuff Temp workers are filling vacant jobs in hotels, offices, and factories.

Mortuary supervisor

Wellington SCL is on the hunt for a mortuary supervisor and technician based at Wellington Hospital.

The applicant will lead and support the mortuary staff to provide effective day-to-day operations of the mortuary and assist the forensic and perinatal pathologists with post-mortem examinations, from sudden natural deaths to suspicious deaths and homicides.

Previous experience working in a mortuary either in New Zealand or overseas is a requirement.

Adventure cave guide

The Legendary Black Water Rafting Company is advertising for adventure cave guides at Waitomo Caves.

Guides will take visitors by raft to the glowworm-filled Ruakuri Cave, passing by waterfalls and through underground rivers in almost complete darkness.

Applicants need to have previous rafting experience and a knowledge of tikanga Māori will be an advantage but not essential.

Supplied Could you be the next adventure cave guide at Waitomo?

Outdoor recreation guides earn between $44,000 to $58,000 a year, according to Careers NZ.

Honey factory assistant

Tweeddale’s Honey is a large honey operation 19,010 beehives throughout the central North Island.

And it's looking for expressions of interest for honey factory worker to extract honey from the hives in summer.

David Unwin/Stuff The biggest requirement for the honey factory assistant role is to not be allergic to bees.

Applicants must be physically fit with no issues standing for a long period of time, and can lift about 3kg.

But the main requirement is not being allergic to bees or bee product.

Line pilot (Helicopter)

Heliservices NZ operates 12 helicopters at five bases throughout south Westland and its operation consists of tourism operations along with local commercial work.

Successful applicants need to have a helicopter commercial pilot licence , a minimum of 1000 hours flying helicopters and extensive mountain and sling flying experience.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Could you be getting paid to fly through Franz Josef and Fox Glacier?

The full time position will allow applicants to take in all the sites with it being based at its Franz Josef or Fox Glacier base.

According to Careers NZ, entry-level helicopter pilots often work part-time and may start on the minimum wage or $44,000 a year.

Helicopter pilots with three to five years' experience can earn between $45,000 and $80,000 and senior helicopter pilots can earn $100,000 to $180,000, or more.