One of man's eight grandchildren will get nothing from his $7.4m estate

After a successful businessman died in 2018 all but one of his eight grandchildren received a share of his $7.4 million estate.

The eighth grandchild, a woman in her late 40s, has failed twice in court to secure a portion of the estate, which she says he was morally obliged to provide.

Details of the dispute are included in a recent Court of Appeal decision, in which the woman is given the pseudonym of Belinda Brown and her grandfather Richard Brown, in order to protect their identities.

Richard Brown had three children in the 1950s. He became a successful businessman and when he died in August 2018 there was just over $7.4m in his estate.

The estate was split between Richard’s second wife, his three children, two step-children and six grandchildren.

Two other grandchildren, Belinda and her sister Rachel, were not left anything, though Rachel was later paid $20,000 to settle a claim she’d made.

Unsuccessful claims against the estate were made by Belinda, her mother and two other family members in the High Court last year. Belinda had sought an award of $625,000.

After last year’s High Court decision dismissing the claims, Belinda appealed to the Court of Appeal.

Belinda is now aged in her late 40s and lives in Australia. She is a mother of three and a stepmother of another child. She works as a registered nurse and she and her husband earn about $107,000 a year. She was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, which had forced her to take time off work.

Belinda claimed to have had a good relationship with her grandfather, Richard, until her mother, Danielle, made allegations in 1996 that Richard had sexually, emotionally and physically abused Danielle as a child.

Richard had always denied the allegations and in 1996 he paid Danielle $20,000 in return for her withdrawing the allegations and acknowledging they were unjustified and agreeing not to raise them again.

Stuff Belinda’s appeal was heard in the Court of Appeal in July. The judges released their decision on Monday, October 10. (File photo)

Belinda told the court she had felt obliged to support her mother when the allegations were made and that led to her and Richard becoming distant.

She said she had made several attempts to contact Richard but had been rebuffed. Richard’s wife Catherine and son Nicholas said she had never shown any interest in Richard and only visited him once about 30 years ago.

In her appeal Belinda said there was no justification for her being singled out as the only grandchild not to have been left anything, and argued that Richard had a moral duty to her even if they were estranged.

Lawyers acting for Nicholas said Belinda had had no contact with Richard for the last two decades of his life and the disparity in her treatment had been found to be justified in the High Court.

The Appeal Court judges found that Belinda and Richard had been estranged since 1996 and the High Court judge had not been convinced that she had repeatedly attempted to contact him.

On that basis, Belinda’s claim “must be approached on the basis that the estrangement was longstanding, complete, and, on Belinda’s part, voluntary”, the judges found.

They noted that there was no evidence that Richard knew of Belinda’s financial position and need for support, and it had not been his duty to monitor the circumstances of an adult grandchild from whom he was estranged.

The judges also noted that Richard had left more than $612,000 for Danielle, who, as Belinda’s mother, was obliged, in turn to provide for her.

“We do not accept that his decision to provide for other grandchildren made the omission in her case ‘capricious or wholly unjust’,” the judges ruled, before dismissing the appeal.