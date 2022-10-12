Hamilton business wins cover cakes, a cafe and street art in 2022 awards

Sweet Pea Parties topped the shopping category in the 2022 Hamilton CBD business awards.

Top players in Hamilton’s business sector have been able to “give themselves a pat on the back” after the tough pandemic years.

Winners at Wednesday’s Central Business District Awards included a party and cake decorating company, central eateries, a street art festival and a clothing shop.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams said it was a great opportunity for businesses to be recognised and also celebrate.

“Even without the tough last few years, just having the opportunity to look at their business, celebrate with their peers, and essentially give themselves a pat on the back or a round of applause, because being in business is hard and they deserve to be recognised for what they’re achieving.”

READ MORE:

* Bush pod and scaly skin house among ADNZ winners in Waikato and Bay of Plenty

* New Zealand's best mince and cheese takes baker to historic Pie Awards win

* Raglan-located Eucalypt-haus recognised at Architecture awards



The awards were held under Covid-19 restrictions in 2021, so Williams is pleased to see some normality back.

“I think the opportunity to get to a couple of hundred people together and enjoy the opportunity to celebrate and raise a glass along with their business peers is a very cool thing to be able to do.”

In the shopping category, Sweet Pea Parties took out the top spot. The store specialises in birthday party products and specialty bakeware. It has an online and physical retail store.

Runner-up is Precious Metals, and vintage and sustainable clothing and homeware seller Found Store was highly commended.

Tom Lee/Stuff Anh and Pat Chaimontree owners Banh Mi Caphe, which won the bar and restaurant and drink award (file photo).

The daytime eat and drink category was won by Cream Eatery, while The Grumpy Baker on Victoria St was runner-up and Le Rendez-Vous was highly commended.

Banh Mi Caphe claimed the restaurant and bar eat and drink award, with Mr Pickles Bar and Eatery taking out runner-up position and bar and bottle shop Last Place highly commended.

In the health and beauty sector Prostyle salon claimed the win, with The Skin Spa runner-up and aerial fitness studio High Above highly commended.

Boon Hamilton Street Art won the Activity experience award, with Confinement Escape Rooms the runners-up and The Pottery Studio highly commended.

True Store won the customer service category, with Capital Tyres and Sentinel Café named runner-up and highly commended respectively.

The best promotion went to giftware shop Journey + Co, with restaurant Bull and Bear runner-up and Last Place highly commended – its second mention.

Scotts Epicurean on Victoria St won an established business award. Meanwhile, Hanrad Bespoke Rugs won new business awards with The Pottery Studio - collecting a second award – named runner-up and Mitchell Vincent Collection designer clothing was highly commended.

The winner of the award for public good went to not-for-profit educator EarthDiverse with Op Shop for Breast Cancer runner-up and Dumpling House highly commended.

Technology business Cloudland was named the winner of innovation, with digital marketing agency Unbound runner-up and clothing and denim shop Texas Radio highly commended.