Here's how charging farmers for emissions could affect you

Under a scheme proposed to take effect in 2025, farmers will pay a levy on emissions of methane and nitrous oxide.

The ripples from a plan to charge farmers for greenhouse gas emissions will ultimately contribute to higher food prices, economists say.

The Government released its proposal for a farmgate emissions pricing scheme, on Tuesday.

Under the scheme, proposed to take effect in 2025, farmers will pay a levy on emissions of methane (which comes mostly from cow and sheep burps) and nitrous oxide (mostly from fertiliser-enriched livestock urine).

Proceeds from the levy would go towards research, development and other climate-related activities.

READ MORE:

* Hill country farmers the 'sacrificial lamb' of emissions scheme

* Farmers 'blindsided' by new emissions pricing plan

* Emissions plan will shift production to less efficient countries, says farmer



Although initially an issue for farmers, the proposal would eventually have an impact on consumers as production fell, Westpac senior agri-economist Nathan Penny said.

“Higher costs and lower production will lead to higher meat and dairy prices at the supermarket. But I wouldn’t expect huge increases – shoppers may not even notice them straight away.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern unveiled the Government's plan to price the methane, nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide created on farms.

Dr Bill Kaye-Blake, principal economist at the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research, said the added cost to farmers would already have been spread before it was passed on to consumers.

“People don’t buy a sheep and eat it on the side of the road, it goes to the works and then to the supermarket for retail, so those higher costs will be shared.

“Also, over 90% of New Zealand’s meat and dairy is exported. We face huge international price pressures and charging farmers for emissions won’t change the fact that we pay international prices for meat and cheese.”

supplied Westpac senior agri-economist Nathan Penny says food prices will rise and rural communities will suffer if farmers leave the industry.

While Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard had said the plan would “rip the guts out of small town New Zealand,” neither Penny nor Kaye-Blake believed the emissions pricing proposal alone would cause huge change.

But the cumulative effect of a string of policy changes and introductions in recent years would be “real and serious” for farmers and rural communities, Kaye-Blake said.

“It’s less about prices and more about figuring out what to do on your farm. I think the Government has been quite slow to pick up and deal with the pressure on farmers, who aren't getting enough support.”

Penny said if farmers chose to leave the industry or change sectors, food prices would rise, and rural communities would suffer.

“I wouldn’t expect farmers to exit over this alone, but it’s that cumulative effect contributing to lower production and supply and that is having an impact on supermarket prices.

“On small farms, there can be an onerous amount of compliance. If you’re a husband and wife team with one worker, the compliance load can be a lot.”

For some farmers, it had made more sense to switch to sheep and beef than to stay in dairy, which was more complicated and labour-intensive, Penny said.

However, as dairy farms were more efficient in terms of emissions per unit of production, the proposal would have more of an impact on sheep and beef farming.

“That means you might notice price increases more with meat than dairy,” he said.

“Land use change also impacts rural communities and that is already happening, particularly on the East Coast of the North Island where forestry is taking over what had been productive land for sheep and beef farming.

“When those farms go, the community suffers.”