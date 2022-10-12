Woman fails to get sister thrown out of house sold by parents

The sisters have differing views about the agreement reached with their parents. (File photo)

A woman’s bid to have her sister thrown out of her Napier home has been thwarted by a judge who says she may be entitled to stay there.

The dispute involves a four-bedroom house on McGrath Street, which had been owned by the sisters’ parents, Wayne and Elizabeth Kennington.

In early 2019 Wayne and Elizabeth sold the property to one of their daughters, Patricia Marr, and her partner Kevin Roberts.

At the time it was sold Patricia’s sister Angela Kennington was living in the house.

READ MORE:

* Disgraced former MP taken to court by his parents over $250,000 loan

* Going to court over $40,000 left by mum 'regrettable' says judge

* Children of estranged abusive father can take case against trust holding his assets



GOOGLE The house is on McGrath Street, Napier.

Now Patricia and Kevin want to sell the house. They want to sell it with vacant possession, but Angela doesn’t want to leave.

They served her a notice to quit, which expired in mid-February. When she continued to refuse to leave they started court action seeking an order to have her removed.

They sought a summary judgment, which Angela opposed. The matter was heard by Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston in the High Court at Wellington.

Angela has lived in the house, and maintained it, since her parents bought it in 2002. When the parents sold it to Patricia for $375,000 in 2019, Angela was of the view that the existing arrangement, as she saw it, would remain in place. It involved her paying $350 a week in rent.

Angela said her parents had sold the house to Patricia on the understanding that Angela would be able to remain a tenant on a long-term basis.

Angela and her father Wayne provided sworn affidavits saying that was the case.

Angela also said the house was bought by Patricia for well less than its valued $550,000 in order to account for Angela remaining there until Patricia and Kevin retired, when they could sell it to fund their retirement.

But Patricia and Kevin say Angela’s tenancy had been a casual arrangement, not reflected in the sale and agreement purchase, and there had never been an understanding that Angela would stay in the house long-term.

Judge Johnston said that in order to make a summary judgment he would need to be satisfied that Angela lacked a defence to her sister’s claims.

The judge found that there had been enough material put before him to suggest that Angela had an arguable case, and “one can see some sort of balance emerging from the arrangements as they are described by Angela in opposing Kevin and Patricia’s summary judgment”.

The only way to resolve the matter was through a full hearing, he said.

He dismissed the application.