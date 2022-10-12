Electricity Authority comes out against major changes to power market

The electricity regulator has concluded the power market isn’t perfect but fundamental changes aren’t currently justified.

The Electricity Authority has concluded fundamental changes to the electricity market are not justified, despite warning that competition problems in the industry could worsen.

The authority found last year that there was evidence of electricity generators exercising market power and described investment in new generation as “thin”.

It suggested in a new report on Wednesday that the market power of the big four generators, Meridian, Mercury, Genesis and Contact Energy could increase as the market moved towards 100% renewables, and observed there was “a long lag” between higher electricity prices and new investment.

But it said it was encouraged by an acceleration in the pipeline of proposed investment in new renewable generation, including solar farms being discussed by overseas developers, and said high wholesale power prices could mostly be explained.

READ MORE:

* Hundreds of thousands face steep increases in gas and electricity bills

* Big businesses blast Electricity Authority over market 'dysfunction'

* Energy Minister Megan Woods to consider fresh electricity market reforms



“Structural change is not currently justified by the available evidence and may risk unintended consequences,” it concluded.

A Stuff reader poll that has so far received about 42,000 responses indicated that only about 11% thought the country had got the structure of the electricity market approximately right.

Electricity Authority chairwoman Nicki Crauford and then chief executive James Stevenson-Wallace give evidence to a select committee on February 10.

That poll was running before and after Genesis, Meridian and Mercury reported that their combined profits had more than doubled to $1.35 billion in the year to the end of June.

The authority said it did not expect competition in the wholesale electricity market to be perfect.

“Few markets are,” it said.

More and faster investment in generation and a focus on “monitoring and enforcement” was currently the best strategy to promote competition in the wholesale electricity market, it said.

But uncertainty around the Government’s aspiration of achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2030, its Gas Transition Plan, its NZ Battery project which could see a huge pumped hydro facility built at Lake Onslow, and its Energy Strategy were causes delays in investment, it said.

Energy Minister Megan Woods has been contacted for comment.