About half of the total household wealth is owned by the richest 10%

Average household incomes have risen steadily over the last decade, data shows.

The average household now earns almost 50% more than a decade ago, but a small proportion of the population still holds the lion's share of the country's wealth, data shows.

According to figures from Stats NZ, the average annual household income before tax increased by 46% from 2012 to 2021, rising from $75,580 to $110,451.

Household income includes any income from wages and salaries, self-employment, investments, government benefits, and superannuation.

Over the same period, the average annual household disposable income (after tax) rose from $62,127 to $88,454, an increase of 42%.

READ MORE:

* Here's what you need to be in New Zealand's 10 per cent wealthiest

* Lockdown helped New Zealand households save more than $3.8b, Stats NZ says

* Stats NZ corrects child poverty, household income statistics after errors found



The median net worth (wealth) of households has also increased in recent years, rising from $286,000 in 2015, to $397,000 in 2021.

Net worth is the value of assets, including real estate, retirement savings, and shares, minus liabilities, like mortgages, credit card debt, and student loans.

Median net worth is the midpoint where half of households have more, and half have less than this net worth.

Last year’s figure was an increase of 21% from the previous survey in 2018 and a 39% change since Stats NZ began its net worth survey in 2015.

FINANCE AND EXPENDITURE COMMITTEE Revenue Minister David Parker faces taxing questions over IR's wealth study at a select committee in July.

But while household wealth increased, its distribution was largely unchanged and a small proportion of the population still held the lion’s share.

“The top 10% of New Zealand households continue to hold approximately 50% of New Zealand’s total household net worth, as they did in 2015,” Stats NZ wealth and expenditure manager Dr Mike Webb said.

Wealthy households also continued to see larger increases in the value of their wealth than those who were less wealthy.

The net worth of the wealthiest 20% increased by $313,000 in the last three years to $2.02 million, while median net worth of the bottom 20% increased by $3000 during the same period to $11,000.

“Those who own their home are typically in a much stronger financial position than those who rent,” Webb said.

The median household net worth of those who owned, or partly owned their home was $635,000 in the year ended June 2021, compared with $54,000 for those renting.

Where a house was held in a family trust, the median was much higher at $1.19 million. That reflected the greater prevalence of trusts among the wealthy, Webb said.

“As the net worth survey captures the capital [rateable] valuation of real estate at the time of the survey, the net worth of homeowners would be even higher when measured with market values above capital value.”

New Zealanders’ net worth typically increased with age until around retirement. In 2021, young people (15–24 years) had the lowest median individual net worth ($3000), while people aged 65 to 74 years had the highest ($433,000).

There were, however, disparities among ethnicities, with those of European ethnicity typically reaching retirement age with greater financial wealth.