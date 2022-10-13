Consumer NZ: Jetstar 'misleading passengers' about rights when flights are cancelled

Consumer NZ says Jetstar is misleading passengers about their rights and its liability when flights are delayed or cancelled.

Jetstar is misleading passengers about their rights and its liability when flights are delayed or cancelled, Consumer NZ says.

The watchdog has stepped up its campaign for airlines to be more transparent about passengers’ rights, lodging a complaint with the Commerce Commission about Jetstar.

It says the airline is misleading passengers about their rights under the Civil Aviation Act and breaching the Fair Trading Act.

“When flights are delayed or cancelled for reasons within an airline’s control – which might be due to overbooking, mechanical issues, staff sickness – the airline has a responsibility to refund your flight and reimburse costs incurred from the cancellation or delay,” Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy​ said.

READ MORE:

* Commerce Commission investigating Jetstar's handling of domestic flight cancellations

* Consumer NZ to lodge complaint over Air NZ's refusal to refund cancelled US flights

* Coronavirus: Air New Zealand credits spark complaints to Commerce Commission



That could include things like accommodation, rental car hire and other additional costs.

Most 18- to 26-year-olds can't answer these simple consumer law questions. (Video first published on September 25, 2021)

“Part of the issue is that Jetstar is claiming its liability is limited when consumers could be entitled to more,” he said.

Jetstar’s website stated it would provide “up to $150 AUD/NZD reimbursement per room” for accommodation costs, “up to $30 reimbursement per person” for meals, and that it would only pay for transfers in some circumstances when there had been a delay or cancellation within its control.

Duffy said that was misleading because “Jetstar is misrepresenting the limits of its liability under the Civil Aviation Act.”

Consumer NZ was also concerned Jetstar could be misleading passengers by advising them that it was not liable to pay for overnight accommodation and additional costs, such as for meals and transportation, incurred as a result of an international flight delay within its control.

supplied Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy says passengers could be missing out on costs they are legally entitled to.

The airline’s website also states it is only required to provide a refund of the original fare, when in fact consumers may be entitled to claim for things like additional transport costs – for example, a flight on another airline.

One passenger who complained to Consumer NZ said he had been booked to fly from Queenstown to the UK, via Melbourne and Dubai, in July.

At Queenstown Airport’s check-in desk, he was told his Jetstar flight to Melbourne had been cancelled for “technical reasons.”

“Jetstar offered us no assistance at all. They left us to it. Luckily, we [had] booked through a travel agent, who helped rearrange our flights,” he said.

“However, we were still left out of pocket because of the extra night spent in Queenstown.”

Consumer continued to receive large numbers of complaints from Jetstar customers about information provided to them when flights were cancelled or delayed for reasons within the airline's control, Duffy said.

“It is hugely concerning to us that passengers could be missing out on costs that they are legally entitled to and are having to go to great lengths to enforce their rights.

“Jetstar cannot simply create their own policies that override the law and shirk their responsibility to compensate, when they are legally required to.”

When Consumer NZ contacted Jetstar about consumer rights and flight disruptions, the watchdog was referred to the information on the airline’s website as evidence to show it was advising passengers of their rights.

Consumer NZ has asked the Commerce Commission to investigate the matter as soon as possible. It has also launched a flight rights petition, calling for airlines to tell passengers what their rights are when a flight is delayed or cancelled.