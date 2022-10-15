Does being a good businessperson make you a good mayor?

Wayne Brown arrives at the Auckland Council headquarters with a small team of staff and interim advisors, to begin setting up in the mayor’s Level 27 suite of offices.

Based on the words of his catchy signature song, kids’ TV character Bob the Builder has the makings of a great mayor.

“We can fix it,” he sings when things break or go wrong, and newly elected mayors, Auckland’s Wayne Brown and Christchurch’s Phil Mauger, might be well advised to follow Bob’s example of team work.

The pair trumpeted their business experience as giving them an edge when it comes to solving gnarly problems like Auckland’s transport woes and financing Christchurch’s $683m stadium.

But former Wellington mayor Mark Blumsky says business acumen is not as relevant as it used to be when it comes to council leadership, and fixing things is not down to one individual.

Scott Barbour Bob the Builder was a team player and ex-mayors and political commentators say getting councillors onside is important if newly elected mayors, accustomed to calling the shots as business owners or managers, are to succeed.

Singing from the same song sheet

“What’s relevant is your ability to communicate, mediate and empathise.

“You can’t fix it ... it’s the big ‘we’ can fix it, ‘we’ being the council.

“As mayor I had no power at all. I had influence, and quite a lot of influence, but I had no power to make a decision, you have to get people onside, and if you haven’t done that before, it’s not easy.”

Other ex-mayors from business backgrounds agree Brown and Mauger may be in for a shock if they try to bulldoze through major changes.

Sir Bob Harvey’s advertising agency was turning over $20m annually when he quit, and put in 18 years as Waitākere mayor.

He says business smarts alone are no guarantee that even the most financially literate mayor will be a success around the council table.

“The mayor’s job is limitless if he’s onside with [councillors], and he’s absolute dog tucker if he’s not.

“In business if you don’t like someone, you can fire them, but you can’t fire these people. The community has picked them, and you need to live with them, you need to love them.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Public amenities, such as Stratfords new $20m Wai O Rua pools officially opened on Friday, are an example of the sorts of things councils are expected to provide, even if they never turn a profit, says former Grey District mayor Tony Kokshoorn.

Profits v social responsibilities

Greymouth mayor and businessman Tony Kokshoorn retired in 2019 after being elected unopposed five times, and he believes the current climate has seen a “lurch back to the right” that favours mayoral candidates with business backgrounds.

“When you get tough times, that’s the type of people that get voted in.”

As the proprietor of a Greymouth car dealership and part owner of two regional newspapers, Kokshoorn​ says that after “a lifetime of calling the shots”, he had to adapt to getting buy-in from councillors on decisions.

Nor was there the focus on making money that comes with running a business, because councils have social responsibilities.

supplied AUT public policy expert Dr Julienne Molineaux says business and local body politics are completely different beasts. “If you go in with an egotistical, ‘I’m the person to solve this’, you’re in for a rude shock.”

“Public amenities like libraries and swimming pools will never make a profit, and will cost a fortune, but they’re a necessary part of the function of a region ...not everything is about profit, it’s about wellbeing and also about the environment.”

Auckland University of Technology senior lecturer in public policy Dr Julienne​ Molineaux​ says it’s a mistake for business people to think they can “waltz in, sort council out, and bang a few heads together.”

Brown has campaigned to get directors of three council-controlled-agencies to resign and expressed confidence that Auckland’s 20 councillors will follow his line on replacements, but Molineaux says that is by no means a slam dunk.

“There’s a whole bunch of [councillors] who have worked their butts off to get voted on, and there’s a constituency out there expecting them to do something, and they aren’t just going to roll over and let the mayor have their way on everything.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff As a Christchurch city councillor Phil Mauger, recently elected mayor, was headed off at the pass before he used his water tanker to spray bleach on a smelly fire-damaged wastewater plant, an act that could have created a toxic gas.

Marrying the CEO

Harvey says a good relationship between a mayor and the council chief executive is also vital, and likens it to a marriage.

“All the mayors I know that have fallen out with their CEOs were on skid row. People would say I don’t talk to my CEO, he’s a jerk, and I’d think ‘you fool, you’ll be gone in the next election,’ and they were.”

Some mayors are slower learners when it comes to recognising the difference between governance and management, and Mauger crossed that particular boundary several times as a councillor.

He earned himself a $300 fine for getting a digger from his contracting company to build a trench to relieve a longstanding flooding problem, and he also got copped a written warning from chief executive Dawn Baxendale​ for making a direct approach to staff at the Living Earth compost plant about its potential closure and the use of water misters and cannons to control odour.

Newly retired Westland District mayor Bruce Smith has a colourful business career that runs from ownership of gold mines, deer farms and a chain of electrical stores, to big losses in 1987 sharemarket crash.

Smith says he feels an affinity with Mauger because it took him a long time to work out the line between mayoral governance, and operational matters that were the preserve of council staff.

“When someone rings up and there’s an issue, it’s really easy to simply walk along the corridor and hop into the roading, or whatever section, and try to move things along.”

Smith says his second term was easier when he followed the boundaries outlined by the council chief executive, but he remains unrepentant over his part in building a $1.3 million rock wall to prevent the Waiho River flooding Franz Josef without consulting experts, council staff or councillors.

That decision was heavily criticised by the auditor general and led Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta to consider appointing a Crown Observer to oversee council procurement practices and decision-making.

SUPPLIED Former Wellington mayor and National MP, Mark Blumsky, in his Niue shop pre-Christmas 2020. He says as a businessman it was hard adjusting to the much slower pace of council decision-making.

Sloooow progress

Blumsky worked his way up at the Hannah’s Footwear company, before setting up his own chain of Mischief Shoes, and after two terms as Wellington mayor he went onto become a National MP, then High Commissioner to Niue where he still lives and runs a number of businesses.

Blumsky loves “making things happen” in business, and he chafed at the glacial pace of change at the council which is constrained by the need to meet strict statutory requirements, and carry out public consultation before making decisions.

“One of the skills you have to have is to keep your frustration in check because you can’t be seen to lose your cool, you want to scream and shout, but you can’t”.

Fresh from attending a Broadway Show in New York, newly retired Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult describes how it took him five minutes to confirm the purchase of a significant piece of plant for a family equipment hire business, a decision that would take months if not years to get through council.

Boult says chairing a meeting of 11 councillors, all with different agendas, was quite a change from chairing a board of directors working congenially together to achieve the same end.

“And you’re not going to read about board members saying things in public that are contrary to the views of the other board members, but in council you see that all the time.”

phil doyle/Stuff Dick Hubbard, seen here in central Auckland in 2007, was one of a number of businessmen mayors parachuted into the job without first serving an apprenticeship as a councillor. Others include Jim Boult (Queenstown), fitness guru Les Mills (Auckland), Tenby Powell (Tauranga), and Bruce Smith (Westland).

One term wonders

If Mauger​ and Brown fail in their “fix it” efforts, they won’t be alone.

Cereal king and Hubbards Foods founder Dick Hubbard had no prior council experience when he won a single term as mayor of Auckland in 2004.

He admitted to struggling with the political side of the job, and in an exit interview with Stuff expressed the immense frustration of having his goals reined in by the governance structure.

Business high-flyer Tenby Powell, who rose to the rank of colonel during his military career, had an even more turbulent time during his brief tenure as mayor of Tauranga, where the toxic culture and infighting got so bad, Mahuta appointed commissioners early last year, and they will remain in charge until July 2024.

John Selkirk/Stuff Sir Bob Harvey, seen here back in 1992 with fellow Waitākere mayoral candidate Tim Shadbolt outside the offices of the "Western Leader" community newspaper, helped other mayoral hopefuls with their campaigns.

Harvey, who worked on election campaigns for three Auckland mayors, also assisted Powell with his bid for Tauranga, and when the wheels began to fall off under his militaristic style he warned Powell councillors would not wear “officer” treatment.

“I said ‘they will do anything you ask them, and nothing if you tell them’. He wouldn't listen. He could have done marvellous things with that council.”

Harvey says Mauger and Brown have set themselves promises to live up to, and in the present climate, the pressure to deliver is high

“The world since Covid has changed to anger, the intolerance is huge ... we’re angry about everything, and we are looking for people to blame.”