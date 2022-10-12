Countdown's pizza price jumps from $4 to $9

Countdown's pizzas have gone up in price from $4 to $9.

The days of having a slice of Countdown’s frozen pizzas for just 50 cents are over. The supermarket has raised the price of its home-brand pizzas from $4 to $9.

The Countdown Quattro Formagi, Pepperoni, Tomato and Mozzarella, Meat Lovers, Ham and Pineapple and Roasted Mediterranean Pizzas are all made in Italy.

A Countdown spokesperson said most food products right across the board had seen price rises.

“The food and beverage sector is currently experiencing significant inflationary pressure, increased production and freight costs, and dealing with the impacts of the war in Ukraine and Covid-19,” she said.

“Unfortunately, our Countdown-branded pizzas are no exception to these challenges, and we’ve received a cost increase from the producer, which our customers are seeing reflected in the on-shelf price.”

There was a 9.2% per annum rise in the price charged by grocery suppliers to supermarkets in September, which would continue to put pressure on retail supermarket prices, the Infometrics-Foodstuffs New Zealand Grocery Supplier Cost Index showed.

The index measures the change in the cost of grocery goods charged by suppliers to the Foodstuffs North and South Island co-operatives.

Stats NZ’s latest food price index showed food prices were up 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier.

It was the biggest jump since July 2009, when prices increased 8.4%. Since that time, courgettes had increased 148.85%, cabbage 138.12% and capsicums 118%. Another update is due on Thursday.

Infometrics principal economist and director Brad Olsen said, in September 2022 the cost of more than 5400 products went up – almost double the number of products which had a cost increase in September 2019, at 2768.

This September, 80% of changes in the cost of goods sold by suppliers to supermarkets were to a higher cost, compared with 62% in September 2019.