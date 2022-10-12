Reserve Bank recommends removing housing order from its remit

References to housing sustainability could be removed from the Reserve Bank’s remit, the bank believes.

The Government should consider rescinding the order that it gave the Reserve Bank last year to consider the Government’s policy of supporting more sustainable house prices when making its decisions, the central bank says.

The Reserve Bank kicked off a review of its remit in June and it said on Wednesday that there was broad support for the housing change among those who expressed views on the issue.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson instructed the Reserve Bank in February last year to consider the impact on housing when it made monetary and fiscal policy decisions, such as setting the official cash rate.

That was at a time when concerns over rising house prices were near their peak.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr welcomed the move then, saying it would “increase the focus on understanding and communicating the impact of the bank’s decisions on house price sustainability”.

But the Reserve Bank said in a report on its remit review on Wednesday that the Government should consider whether the requirement might be better reflected in a “letter of expectations”.

That view, which was backed by Westpac, would appear designed to make the specific impact of policies on house prices less of a priority for the bank.

In any case, the bank’s remit review should not result in the bank’s monetary policy committee needing to give stronger consideration to house price sustainability, the Reserve Bank advised.

The bank advised Robertson against tampering with its current instruction to try to get inflation within the band of 1% to 3% with a focus on the middle of that range, saying most submitters supported retaining that objective.

It also advised against refining its vaguer instruction to support maximum sustainable employment.

“The Reserve Bank’s preliminary position is that there is not a strong enough case for changing the inflation target,” it said.

Further defining the objective for maximum sustainable employment was not a high priority, and as it was currently worded gave the bank the “flexibility to adapt”, it said.

BNZ said in a submission that it would support the Reserve Bank being “more comfortable with modestly higher inflation for a period of time, say, closer to 3% than 2%” given that current supply conditions were likely to keep inflation elevated for some time.

“Accordingly, there is a risk that if Reserve Bank remains focussed on the mid-point of its respective target range, there is increased risk that it may ‘over-tighten’” it said.

The Reserve Bank said there could be room for more clarity over the way the bank was supposed to trade-off its inflation and employment goals.

“Most written submitters in the first consultation favoured a stronger emphasis on the inflation objective for monetary policy,” it said.

Work on any revisions to its remit is expected to be completed next year.