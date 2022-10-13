Woman to repay former employer more than $27k after she was paid for unpaid leave

A woman has been ordered by the Employment Relations Authority to repay her employer more than $27,000, plus penalties, after she was paid for leave that was meant to be unpaid.

Dania Lomas was employed by Pathways Health (PHL) from December 2019 until October 28, 2021.

From November 15, 2020, to August 15, 2021, Lomas took a period of unpaid leave. But PHL still paid Lomas her usual wages. She was on a salary of $40,152 a year and was paid $27,637.66 in the time she was on leave.

The payment was made in error. While the parties agreed to Lomas taking an extended period of unpaid leave, this was not updated in the payroll system until the error was identified by PHL.

Lomas used the money to meet “personal outgoings” although she said she had no reasonable basis to believe she was entitled to those wage payments.

Employment Relations Authority member Marija Urlich said the payment of the wages was at the expense of and to the detriment of PHL, which had mistakenly used resources which could have been used elsewhere in the organisation.

PHL said the wages paid during the period of unpaid leave were overpayments and sought orders to recover the outstanding balance of $27,637.66 and also sought an order for interest, a penalty for breach of good faith under the Employment Relations Act and a contribution to costs.

Lomas did not dispute she was overpaid and did not take issue with the calculation of the overpayment.

She had made some repayments to PHL of the overpaid wages totalling $800.

Urlich ordered Lomas to pay back the full overpaid amount of $27,637.66, and to calculate and pay interest on that amount, from the date of determination until the date the sum was paid in full.

The repayment was likely to create a financial strain for Lomas and was a factored into the penalties she would pay, Ulrich said.

“Standing back, looking at all the circumstances of this matter and, in comparison to other cases I conclude that a fair penalty is $2000,” Urlich said.

The penalty was for breaches of the duty of good faith and to compensate PHL for the inconvenience and resources expended in pursuing the matter.