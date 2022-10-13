Alliance Group 'records most profitable year to date'

Alliance Group chief executive David Surveyor says the co-op has “never been more profitable”. [File photo]

The Alliance Group is planning to increase its investment in its southern processing plants as lamb prices nudge close to $10 a kilogram this season.

Chief executive David Surveyor said the co-op would increase lamb processing capacity at Lorneville, its largest sheep meat plant, by adding a seventh chain this season, provided it could staff it.

It also planned to spend $8.5 million increasing beef processing capacity by 23,000 head at its Mataura plant.

Surveyor and the co-op’s chairman Murray Taggart have been touring the country as part of their annual roadshow which includes visiting farmers in 20 locations during October.

The pair told farmers at a meeting in Balclutha earlier this week that Alliance had recorded its most profitable year to date.

‘’We’ve never been more profitable – we’ve seen increases year-on-year,’’ Surveyor said.

As a result, Alliance would reward farmers with a profit distribution and bonus share issue, he said.

The record annual result, which will be announced next month, comes hot on the heels of a ‘’very volatile’’ year for the farmer-owned co-operative.

Chairman Murray Taggart said the Ukraine war had impacted on trade flows.

High inflation in overseas markets had led to consumers dining out less and trading down from high-end meat cuts to products such as mince and chicken.

Major disruptions shipping product to overseas markets had reduced the ability to supply chilled product, he said.

Labour remained a challenge for Alliance Group and the co-op needed better access to foreign workers.

‘’There was only 60 per cent reliability of sea freight being on time.’’

Processing capacity was also constrained as Covid-19 hit 70% of the labour force.

‘’Farmers bore the brunt of staff shortages at processing plants.’’

However, Surveyor said both meat workers and livestock reps had worked hard to ensure stock left the farm and were processed in a timely manner.

Alliance was the only meat company that did not close a plant during the peak of the pandemic, he said.

Labour remained a challenge and the co-op needed better access to foreign workers.

Health and safety was a major focus for the co-op which had seen a reduction in musculoskeletal injuries by 30%.

Surveyor said Alliance would launch its new range of Handpicked Venison in November to complement its premium beef and lamb ranges.

Only hinds that were less than three years old and weighed between 55 and 75kg were eligible for the 20c/kg premium, Surveyor said.

‘’My vision is for every high-quality restaurant in New Zealand to offer our Handpicked ranges so every farmer can enjoy them.’’



Alliance’s future plans included partnering with well-known chef Al Brown to create a premium beef burger range.

The co-op was also continuing to invest in decarbonisation and replace coal-fired boilers with electric boilers at both its Lorneville and Mataura plants.

An engine room 2 upgrade ($4.5m) and a $12.5m robotics project were also part of the continued investment at Lorneville.

Alliance general manager livestock Danny Hailes said demand for lamb was strong in overseas markets.

‘’The world wants your meat products,’’ he said.

He predicted early lambs would fetch up to $9.80 a kilogram (carcass weight) in the first quarter (October to December) with Handpicked Lamb worth 15c/kg more.

‘’It wasn’t long ago we were struggling to get $100 a lamb – we’re now a long way north of that.

‘’We’ve had some good prices the last couple of years, not withstanding the volatility around the world.’’

Lamb prices would ease slightly in the second quarter (January to March) as expected, Hailes said.

Mutton was continuing to perform well with prices ranging from $6.50 to $5.30/kg.

Surveyor touched on the Government’s response to He Waka Eke Noa saying it had the potential to ‘’substantially’’ disrupt livestock numbers.

‘’We are very aware of the issue and will be making a submission. We want the best possible outcome and to convince the Government of the merits of looking after our sector.’’

Alliance will hold its annual meeting in Timaru on December 16.

Both Taggart, who has chaired Alliance since 2013, and shareholder director Donald Morrison, who farms at Waikaka Valley, near Gore, are retiring by rotation but seeking re-election.