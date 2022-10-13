Drugs, mental health barriers to employment in Southland

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds and National Party spokesperson for social development and employment Louise Upston met with employers in Southland on Thursday to talk about some of the challenges they faced employing people on the Jobseeker Support benefit.

Southern employers say jobseekers on benefits need help overcoming drug problems before they could be employed.

Despite “chronic” workforce shortages in the region, about 2000 ready to work Southlanders are receiving a Jobseeker Support benefit.

National Party MP and social development and employment spokesperson Louise Upston met with employers in Invercargill on Thursday to find out what support they needed to employ people on the benefit.

Some employers who attended the “Into Work” workshop said many young beneficiaries needed help addressing their drug use, so they could produce a clear drug test before being hired.

While the benefit system did not require people to be drug-free, many jobs did, Upston said.

“To be honest, I’m of the view that you shouldn’t be getting the benefit if you’re on drugs, but I’m also realistic that for some people that’s a big hurdle to overcome,” she said.

Other barriers the employers mentioned included the struggle to access GPs which meant jobseekers had disengaged with the health system and got progressively more unwell, while some employers were reluctant to take on staff who needed mental health support.

Young people were becoming increasingly more open about their depression and anxiety, one employer said, but many businesses were already struggling with mental health struggles in their existing workforce after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Upston noted that 50% of jobseekers registered with health conditions and disabilities had mental health concerns

Kavinda Herath/Stuff National MP Louise Upston was in Invercargill on Thursday where she spoke to employers about the party’s “Welfare that Works” policy.

There was also talk about young peoples’ attitudes towards work and the time it took to performance manage people who were not up to scratch.

Another employer suggested education providers should be doing more to prepare young people for how they would be expected to behave in the workplace.

Upston said job coaches and community service providers could help solve these challenges.

The visit comes off the back of the National Party launching its Welfare that Works policy in August – which proposed that community providers be contracted to work with 18 to 24-year-olds to assess why they were struggling to find work and then help them address those barriers – which could range from drug dependency to family responsibilities.

In many cases, the barriers could be overcome through frank conversations, flexibility, and pastoral care, Upston said.

However, she acknowledged that this was difficult for small businesses to provide, which was why the party had been looking for ways to support them, she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Workbridge offers employment support to overcome 'barriers' to beneficiaries with health issues eager to work.

“They know they need to be more flexible.”

National’s plan has drawn criticism for proposing sanctions for those who fail to find employment within a timeframe, but Upston said no one was unemployable.

The “chronic labour shortages” New Zealand was facing provided a golden opportunity because it meant employers were looking at groups they may not have considered before, she said – like mums returning to work, young people with no work experience, migrants and people with disabilities.

However, there was no single solution for addressing workforce constraints, she said.

New Zealand needed to prevent young people from leaving the country, grow its own workforce and help people back into the workforce; but in the short term, immigration settings needed to recognise that some employers – particularly in the health and hospitality industries – needed staff now.

“You can’t train a chef in a week,” she said.