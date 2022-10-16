What would happen to the economy if Putin abandoned his war on Ukraine?

The International Monetary Fund sent another shiver down the spine of financial markets at its annual meeting in Washington on Wednesday when it downgraded its growth forecast for the global economy next year to 2.7%.

While that might not sound too unhealthy in a New Zealand context, IMF economist Harald Finger says that translates into a third of the world economy experiencing two quarters of consecutive GDP decline, which is defined in New Zealand as a recession.

The IMF is only expecting the world’s developed economies to grow 1.1% next year, with New Zealand getting off more lightly but not Scot-free with a drop in growth to 1.9%.

“It is a very gloomy global outlook at the moment,” Finger says.

READ MORE:

* Grant Robertson says NZ can withstand global downturn forecast by IMF

* Global recession risk: why the worry and what to watch for



One assumption behind the IMF’s latest forecast was that the Ukraine war would simply grind on, without resolving or taking a major turn for the worse.

But the IMF’s steering committee optimistically demanded Russia end the war in a draft communique that was vetoed by Russia on Saturday, New Zealand time, describing it as the single most important factor slowing growth and driving inflation.

So what would happen if Russian president Vladimir Putin did indeed wake up tomorrow, have an epiphany and called off his invasion of Ukraine, or had that decision made for him in Russia?

No-one is expecting that, but Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan is game enough to entertain the flight of fancy and says a full Russian retreat on Ukraine would probably send share markets up at least 10%.

“The reason being, it is not just the political uncertainty that would be removed, it is the impact that would have on commodity prices and what that is doing for inflation,” he says.

“I think you would immediately see some pretty large moves in swap rates, oil prices and the exchange rate.”

Oil prices would go down and the New Zealand dollar would spike higher, Sullivan says.

AP Crippling confusion reins over how Russia’s war on Ukraine will actually end, says BNZ research head Stephen Toplis.

New Zealand exporters, including farmers, might be hurt in the medium term by the higher exchange rate, so there would be “winners and losers”, but valuations for “pretty much everything” would go up, he says.

“It would mean the US Federal Reserve wouldn’t have to increase interest rates as much as they are predicted to do, so that would be very buoyant for sentiment and markets globally.”

Getting liquid natural gas to Europe would still be a struggle, but people’s expectations would change very quickly, he says.

BNZ research head Stephen Toplis agrees a sudden, unexpected end to the war would have a huge beneficial effect on energy markets and therefore on inflation.

But he also stresses the paralysing effect that the current confusion over the war – including confusion over the answer to the question of how it could possibly end – is having on business decision-makers.

What tends to happen in that environment is that people “just don't make decisions or certainly don't make expensive decisions”, Toplis says.

“They go into a defensive mode and they prepare businesses for the worst. That uncertainty is absolutely killing.

“If you can alleviate that pressure, then that allows investment activity to return and people to plan with a greater degree of certainty”

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan has a somewhat different take.

The end of the war on Ukraine would “change the mix of stuff a little bit”, he says.

“But to me, the biggest driver of what we're seeing with the world economic outlook at the moment is still the rising interest rate trajectory.

“If you took Ukraine out of the equation, that has downside impacts in terms of energy and oil prices and possibly even to some extent food prices, which could take some heat out of inflation.

“But I wouldn’t see it greatly changing the overall growth prospects for New Zealand.”

The New Zealand economy and the global economy would still be wrestling with the difficulties of having been overstimulated over the last two years, Kiernan says.

“If I was to look at the ‘central bank and fiscal stuff’, versus the geopolitical uncertainty at the moment, maybe it is a ‘75:25’ or ‘80:20’ in terms of what is driving overall growth outcomes,” he says.