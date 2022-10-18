Number One Shoes and Hannahs score zero in ethical footwear research

Number One Shoes and Hannahs, scored a 0 in Tearfund’s latest ethical practice research.

Over the past decade, the apparel industry has come under the microscope by Tearfund and Baptist World Aid, but this year it has focused on the footwear industry.

The research covered 25 footwear companies representing more than 90 brands and measured their level of disclosure on human rights, environmental policies and practises in their supply chain.

Of the brands included this year, six are from New Zealand.

The report is based on a survey of 46 questions covering 18 indicators of ethical practises, and ranks brands out of a score of 100.

The highest scoring brands were Adidas with 58.30%, Puma with 58.03%, Timberland and Vans, owned by VF Corp, with 54.16%, New Balance with 52.21% and Nike, Converse and Jordans, owned by Nike, with 50.30%.

Four companies, Nine West, Novo Shoes, Windsor Smith, and Ngahuia Group (Hannahs, Number One Shoes), all scored 0%.

New Zealand-owned or affiliated companies Overland Footwear (Mi Piaci, Merchant 1948, Deuce) received 12.82%. Ngahuia Group scored 0% and Allbirds scored 26.72%, just above the overall average of 22.72%.

SUPPLIED Allbirds scored 26.72%, just above the overall average of 22.72%.

Forty per cent of companies knew where all their tier 1 direct suppliers were. A quarter of companies didn’t know where any of their tier 2 inputs came from, such as leather tanneries and fabric mills.

Companies that did not know where any of their tier 3 raw material came from, such as cotton and animal hides, accounted for 56% of the total.

Only 40% of companies had collected data on wastewater quality in at least half of their facilities, while 20% had published an emissions target and decarbonisation strategy in line with current UN Fashion Industry for Climate Action.

Nearly 90 per cent of the world’s shoes were made in Asia. Companies that still manufactured footwear in Aotearoa were small and specialised.

Ngahuia Group chief executive Lesley Francis-Ziogas​ said it took "significant time and resource" to participate in the report, and the company had chosen to focus on its staff and business instead.

Francis-Ziogas said sustainability was "incredibly important" to the business and it had made progress in areas including packaging, recycling, volume reduction, and communicating with suppliers to ensure they employed more sustainable practices and do not use modern slavery.

"Whilst we have not shared our progress to date, we appreciate our customers want to hear more from us about our sustainability statement and supply chain practices, so we will be making this a priority to communicate going forward.”

RNZ Tearfund has attempted to call out companies for poor ethical standards, but those brands have tried to hit back and questioned the merit of the reports.

Tearfund advocacy specialist Morgan Theakston said New Zealand’s two largest footwear companies needed to be more transparent about their efforts to protect workers and the environment.

Kiwi co-founded Allbirds was regarded as a key player in sustainable footwear, but its low score was due to the company’s lack of transparency around its factories, wages and working conditions.

“Maybe they are doing well behind closed doors, but with the majority of fashion supply chain workers not earning enough to meet their basic needs, transparency around factories and wages must be the standard,” Theakston said.

“Real sustainability has to include sustainable wages for the people who make our shoes.”

The findings revealed that no footwear companies could show they were paying a living wage and few had a public commitment to working towards a living wage.

Payment of a living wage was consistently the lowest performing area in the research, yet it was the change that would have the single greatest impact on improving the lives of workers, Theakston said.

“The fashion industry’s chronically low wages trap workers and their families in a cycle of poverty. This creates desperation, which increases vulnerability to exploitative conditions, such as forced labour, trafficking and modern slavery.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Number One Shoes + Hannahs scored a 0.

The findings also revealed that the global footwear industry was creating serious issues for people and the planet, Theakston said.

The industry’s contribution to 1.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions, but only 20% of companies had published an emissions reduction target and decarbonisation strategy in line with the current UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action.

The research also found the industry was responsible for significant chemical pollution of the air and waterways, highlighting the leather industry as one of the most toxic industries in the world because of its contribution to increases in cancer, respiratory diseases, skin ailments, and genetic disorders.

Waste from overproduction was another big issue, Theakston said.

“The volume of shoes produced is unsustainable. We buy too many shoes and fast-fashion companies make even more shoes than we can buy, causing waste and encouraging the idea that shoes are disposable as soon as trends change.”

The research showed 64% cent of companies had not addressed any impacts of their shoes after they left the store.

Overland Footwear was the only company that has effectively addressed the impacts of overproduction.

Overland director Louise Anselmi​ said the company owned its own Wholly Owned Foreign Enterprise​ factory in China, so it could react quickly to changes in demand and fashion.

“We are a highly data driven company and constantly review our sales, we invest in a huge amount of analysis pre -season so we can design successful ranges and operate the business on a minimum of stock while delivering our customer promise,” Anselmi said.

The company’s rating was fair given the report’s scope and methodology, she said.

Theakston said she hoped the findings would help create change in the footwear industry.

“We’ve pressured the clothing industry for years and have seen progress. With such low scores, it seems shoe companies have barely begun adopting the best practices that we’ve come to expect in the apparel industry, but from our conversations with them, it’s clear that many are interested, capable and willing to take action.”