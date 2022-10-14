Construction company to pay former employee $22k who was dismissed for alleged 'ear twisting' and 'inaccurate reporting of time'

A Wellington construction company has been ordered to pay a former employee $22,000 who was unjustifiably dismissed after “twisting” a colleague’s ear and being filmed boasting about not working his required hours.

Prince Collier worked for MD Construction, doing maintenance on houses in the Wellington region from November 2018 until August 2020, when he was let go without notice.

Collier lodged an investigation with the Employment Relations Authority saying his dismissal was unjustified. He claimed lost wages and compensation.

MD Construction said it carried out an investigation into Collier’s conduct and after following a fair process, it decided it was serious misconduct warranting dismissal and that at all times it acted as a fair and reasonable employer.

The Wellington man was accused of assaulting officer administrator Sharnee Lewis on March 23, 2020, after he became impatient waiting for her to get off the phone so he could get a car fuel card from her.

As she reached for it in her wallet, she said Collier reached out and twisted her ear.

Collier accepts that his hand made contact with Lewis’s ear but said this was unintentional. He said he accidentally flicked her ear as he was standing beside her and reached to get the fuel card.

Glenn Nixon, branch manager at MC Construction was told about the incident, but said he was unsure what to do next because he had never been in this situation before. Collier said he told Nixon that was not what happened, and he was really upset about the allegation, and he left and went home.

The issue did not arise again until four months later when Nixon said he received a call from head office about a video that cast Collier in a bad light with MD Construction.

Collier said he did not know he was being videoed and was merely boasting in jest to a stranger about his relaxed hours. He had been asked for his boss’s phone number by the unknown male who pulled up alongside him and said he was looking for work

His explanation was that the conversation was bluff and bluster and that that was common amongst tradespeople. In his evidence he describes it as “blowing”.

Collier was then dismissed for the alleged misconduct of failing to work the required hours and an alleged assault on another employee.

Employment Relations Authority member Sarah Kennedy said a covert recording in and of itself was not unlawful in circumstances where one of the parties to the conversation agreed to it being recorded.

“The issue with MD Construction relying on this covert recording for the purposes of Mr Collier’s employment investigation is that the origin of the recording is unknown and there was no other information about whether the conduct amounted to serious misconduct other than Mr Collier’s explanation,” she said.

“Collier’s explanation and the fact no issues about inaccurate time recording had been raised with him before the video surfaced, and no further inquiries were made, I am satisfied it was not open to MD Construction to conclude that allegation was proven based only on the information from the video.”

Kennedy said she was satisfied that both allegations about Collier’s conduct were insufficiently investigated, and his explanations were not given genuine consideration and that in these circumstances a fair and reasonable employer could not have reached the conclusion that Collier had committed serious misconduct.

“There were also significant defects in the process that were not minor and have resulted in unfairness to Mr Collier.”

MD Construction was ordered to pay three months of ordinary time wages and $22,000 to Collier for the hurt and humiliation suffered because of his unjustified dismissal.