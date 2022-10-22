Once no office could go without a fax machine. Now they're about to die out

Is the end finally in sight for the stubbornly enduring fax machine?

When fax machines first hit Kiwi offices, mobile phones were still bricks with cords attached and Apple had just released its revolutionary Macintosh personal computer. Nikki Macdonald asks how – almost 40 years on – faxes are still a thing.

Roughly once an hour, David McKee’s fax machine spits out a modern relic.

The Kaikōura pharmacist’s Brother machine doubles as a phone and scanner. But it’s the fax function that’s the oddity – this is the technology that refuses to die.

When McKee started as a pharmacist some 30 years ago, he still worked off typewriters. They morphed into rudimentary computers capable of little more than printing medicine labels. While today’s computers are unrecognisable from their 90s equivalents, the fax machine has stubbornly endured.

When the Health Ministry demanded an end to all analogue faxing of patient information by December 2020, McKee was sceptical.

“I just chuckled under my breath, knowing that was not how it was going to go.”

Sure enough, a month before that deadline, it was postponed indefinitely. While about 92% of family doctors now use the secure ePrescription service, prescriptions for controlled drugs such as morphine still have to be printed out and physically signed by a doctor.

GPs could sign, scan and email the documents. But many still fax them, because that’s what they’ve always done.

“You’d be asking medical centres to create a new process, but trust me, it doesn’t work,” McKee says.

“It’s routine for us, and I really don’t anticipate it changing unless it absolutely has to.”

Health Minister Andrew Little announced in August that health regulations would be changed so controlled drug prescriptions no longer require physical signatures. That coincides with Spark switching off the copper phone lines that carry all those wee pulses that faxes turn into tiny black squares.

So is this finally the end for the ear-splitting trill of the humble fax?

A facsimile machine? What’s that?

In the early 80s, a client asked Auckland chartered accountant Clinton Sanford to urgently fax some documents across the Tasman.

“The clients in Australia said, ‘There’s this technology available, to which I sort of rolled my eyes and thought ‘I’m a country bumpkin here. A facsimile machine? What’s that?’ ”

The technology underpinning the fax machine was patented in 1843, by Scotsman Alexander Bain, and newspapers used the process to transmit photos from the early 1900s. But it wasn’t until 1964 that Xerox produced the first Long Distance Xerography machine. That was followed in 1966 by the less clunky Magnafax. “Mail letters over the phone!” the ad exclaimed.

But it was a while before faxes took off in Kiwi offices. When Sanford had that first encounter, he had to go to Auckland’s Central Post Office to find one.

He made a mad dash from Devonport about 11pm with his seven pages of documents. They each took seven minutes to send, and he emerged $42 poorer (about $162 in today’s money).

Like many Kiwi businesses, Baldry + Sanford probably got its first fax machine in the early 90s.

Stuff In June 1991, The Dominion produced a supplement dedicated to the fax machine, entitled "Fax Facts".

A 1991 Dominion (newspaper) special supplement, headlined “Fax Facts”, noted fax machine imports soared from 1649 in 1985 to 14,426 in 1987. It then stabilised at about 19,000 machines a year.

A basic fax machine printing to rolls of thermal paper would set you back about $1000.

For a time, faxes were an essential office tool, Sanford says. But when email and scanning to pdfs came in, they quickly became obsolete. The last people to stop sending them was the Inland Revenue Department.

Sanford hasn’t a clue when he last sent a fax. Probably 10 years ago. So can he believe some critical services are still using them?

“With difficulty. But some people don’t like change. And maybe there are specific situations where it might be a more secure way of communicating. Maybe.”

Technology commentator Damian Funnell also remembers his first fax fix. He was working at Ōtara McDonald’s in the 80s and the company had just fitted its stores with this tech miracle, to send orders to suppliers and report back to head office.

“They were still quite the marvel back then. I’m pretty sure there were plenty of them in New Zealand, but it was [unusual] enough that people came round to check them out. It was one of the old thermal fax machines, where you put a roll of paper in and get curled-up pages coming out all over the floor.”

But the Choice Technology company director says faxes have more than had their day and there is no reason anyone should still be using them.

“Are there any benefits to it over newer technology? None at all.”

So who is still using faxes?

The health sector seems the biggest culprit for continuing fax use – more about that later.

But scratch around and you’ll find a surprising number of businesses and government departments still list a fax number.

There’s no listed fax contact for the National Cyber Security Centre, but you can fax spy-central (the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service and Government Communications Security Bureau).

The Health Ministry fax line ends in that familiar high-pitched burble, but when asked what it was used for, the communications team had no idea where it was even hooked up. After some sleuthing, they determined lots of ministry printer/copier machines can also send faxes, but that the dedicated fax line is linked to a multi-use printer at reception.

So what is it used for? “Faxes are no longer used at the ministry,” they told me.

Stuff Parts of the health system remain regular fax users.

The Social Development Ministry also has some fax machines at service centres and community sites, and for deaf clients who struggle to use phones.

“The use of the fax machine has declined in the past few years; the main reason we have fax machines is to receive information from doctors’ offices,” says Group GM Improvement Systems and Technology, Tracy Voice.

Many law firms also list fax numbers, including Meredith Connell, Russell McVeagh, Bell Gully and Northland firm WRMK.

I asked all four by email if they still used fax, and what for. None responded. I would have faxed them, but Stuff axed its fax machines about two office moves ago.

Funnell says lawyers liked faxes for the time stamps that showed when a document was sent – handy for proving you met filing deadlines. But most have ditched them in favour of more secure and reliable electronic communications.

He did, however, talk to a lawyer friend who recently had to dredge out an ancient fax machine to dispute a charge in the United States, as that was the only communication method they would accept.

Supplied A Trade Me auction for a 90s-era fax machine ended with no bidders.

McKee says he occasionally gets people coming into the pharmacy wanting to use his fax to contact their Australian bank, as that’s the only way they will accept directives.

While Brother stills makes a dedicated fax machine, it’s not ubiquitous. You can buy one from PB Tech, but only from its central warehouse. Auckland’s ComputerFood reports low fax demand, but one toy store owner did want to check its new printer included fax capacity.

A 90s fax on Trade Me failed to reach its $15 reserve.

So surely this must be the long-heralded end of the fax machine? (Bearing in mind that the MIT Technology Review listed it as one of 10 technologies that refused to die. In 2004.)

You cannot fight a pandemic using 19th-century technology

Yes, it's hilarious that the health system still uses faxes. But it’s also really not.

“I think it’s really concerning,” says Funnell. “It’s a really, really fragile and old-fashioned method of communication.

“It’s like a broken-down house that needs renovation. If they’re still using fax machines, it’s kind of a sign that there’s a lot of legacy technology behind the scenes as well. It doesn’t give you a lot of good feelings about the professionalism and modernisation of whatever services you’re using.”

Covid did give the sector a boot up the bum when it came to technology reform.

At the beginning of the pandemic, family doctors still relied on faxes to send prescriptions to pharmacies and receive lab results. That, says College of GPs medical director Bryan Betty, became a problem when urgent Covid test results began to pile up on fax machines.

New Zealand was not alone, with Austin Public Health epidemiologist Janet Pichette despairing of the slow toil of manually entering faxed test results into a database.

“You cannot fight a pandemic using 19th-century technology,” she exclaimed.

In New Zealand, the need for efficient, contactless services caused by the pandemic provided the impetus to switch to electronic prescribing, Betty says.

“There was talk about it for five years, six years. They were working on it prior to Covid. Covid comes along, and within six weeks we’ve got it. It was really interesting how quickly it occurred. So it really forced the issue.”

Betty says GPs are now mostly fully electronic, from prescriptions to secure messaging for referrals and ordering tests.

Even rural regions with ropey internet are making the switch. Ngāti Porou Hauora covers remote East Coast communities such as Tolaga Bay. Primary care administrator Carole Nuku says while it still has fax services, it now sends prescriptions to pharmacies electronically.

She won’t be sorry to see the back of faxes, which don’t leave a clear paper trail.

“I’m quite heartless. Everything is constantly evolving. As our systems improve, I think the fax system is going.”

Pharmacies have also adapted to electronic prescribing. Julie Knudsen, owner of Buller Pharmacy in Westport, still uses her fax for business stuff, but not to send confidential patient information.

The downside of e-prescribing, though, is the pharmacy now has to print everything at its end.

She’ll probably ditch her fax at some stage – it’s not being used very often.

Island Bay Pharmacy in Wellington also still has a fax machine, but made faxes a last-resort option three months ago.

Pharmacist Emma Gilbertson says axing the fax was “revolutionary in the pharmacy world”. She is not a fax fan.

“The world has got brighter. I’m sure if you talked to an older pharmacist, they would say different things, but I don’t see any benefit.”

But there are still laggards, both among GPs and in the hospital system.

One thing Nuku still needs her fax machine for is receiving patient information from the hospital. Tairawhiti is one of 10 health areas still using faxes. Its 90 fax-capable machines are used internally and for external communications where there’s no other secure exchange method.

Canterbury uses its 271 fax-capable printers for communicating with family doctors and lead maternity carers about patient referrals; sharing test results internally and externally; ACC claims; and wards sending prescriptions to its pharmacy department. A fax-retirement project will move fax use to shared email inboxes.

Capital Coast & Hutt Valley uses its 200-250 fax machines to communicate with primary healthcare providers and suppliers. “This is because it would require significant changes to ICT systems and clinical processes – both within our own systems and the systems of primary providers – to phase faxes out completely,” says chief digital officer Martin Catterall.

Digital Health Association chief executive Ryl Jensen says while GPs are increasingly fax-free, the hospital system is still lagging. A new virtual electronic health record system should fix that, but it’s a 3 to 5-year project.

“I think the fax machine isn’t quite dead, but we’re moving fast towards it. And so we should. We really need to move away from it. Because it provides a really big area of error.”

The longevity of the fax is symptomatic of the historical underfunding of technology in health, Jensen says. The one saving grace is the NHI number brought in about 35 years ago, which provides a unique identifying number for each patient.

“There’s some things we did well, back in the past, but then we just dropped the ball, for a long time.

“We sort of argued about it, and didn’t quite get it right, and governments didn’t see it as a priority, or DHBs didn’t see it as a priority. They knew they needed technology, but there were bigger priorities – where do you get the money from?”

Damien Funnell, meanwhile, is adamant that that revolutionary technology he first marvelled at at McDonald’s almost four decades ago will not be the zombie that refuses to die.

“It’s not like vinyl [records], where fax machines will make a comeback. It really is a technology that has no redeeming qualities over the status quo.”