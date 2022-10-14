McDonald's M&M McFlurrys are now sauce-less

McDoanld's McFlurrys no longer come with hot fudge sauce.

No, the hot fudge sauce machine is not broken at McDonald’s.

It won’t come standard any longer on M&M McFlurrys due to a change in sugar content guidelines – but you can pay 50c to add it back on.

McFlurrys are a “global core product” for the fast food chain but the M&M variety had to be changed around the world to meet new criteria for sugar levels, which M&M supplier Mars had put in place.

“We’ve had to remove the fudge sauce from the M&M McFlurry to reduce the overall sugar content, in line with a supplier’s global rules,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said.

A McFlurry consists of whipped, soft serve McDonald's vanilla-flavoured ice cream in a cup with toppings.

The M&M McFlurry and Oreo McFlurry are its two permanent McFlurry.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The M&M McFlurry came with just a dash of hot fudge sauce on Friday.

The M&M McFlurry, which costs $5.70, had hot fudge sauce and mini M&Ms on top, while the Oreo McFlurry only had crumbed Oreo biscuts, so met sugar guidelines.

Mars has backed the World Health Organisation’s guidance that added sugar should be less than 10% of a person’s daily calorie intake.

When we ordered an M&M McFlurry from a New Plymouth McDonald’s it came with a smaller-than-usual amount of hot fudge topping.

The McDonald’s spokesperson said that was probably because the change will officially happen on October 19. Some outlets had already made the change but some had not.

“We understand this will be disappointing for some McFlurry fans, but unfortunately we are required to make the change in order to still be able to offer the M&M McFlurry,” the spokesperson said.

“Customers are able to add hot fudge sauce if they wish.”