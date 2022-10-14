Jetstar was warned last year by Commerce Commission of possible law breach

Consumer NZ is newly alleging Jetstar breached the Fair Trading Act by misrepresenting its obligations, a claim the airline denies.

The country’s consumer and competition watchdog wrote to Jetstar last year, warning the airline that it might have broken the Fair Trading Act by not adequately explaining people’s right to refunds for flights it cancelled in 2020.

Jetstar cancelled 394 flights across the country in August and September 2020 after the Government banned non-essential travel in and out of Auckland and imposed social-distancing requirements on flights between other centres, in response to the Delta Covid outbreak.

The social-distancing restrictions reduced the number of passengers Jetstar planes could carry on flights by about a third, making them less economic.

The “compliance advice letter”, which the commission released soon after an Official Information Act request was lodged on Thursday, said that in its view Jetstar’s decision to cancel flights outside of Auckland was a “commercial decision” and therefore within the airline’s control.

But the commission said information Jetstar provided to customers impacted by those cancellations risked giving them the impression they were not entitled to refunds.

Emails sent by the airline repeatedly offered customers the option of postponing their flights or receiving a credit, only stating in their ninth paragraph that customers could “enquire” about a refund, it said.

Supplied A compliance letter shows Jetstar was at logger-heads with the Commerce Commission over its approach to refunds in 2020.

Vanessa Horne, general manager of the Commerce Commission’s fair trading branch, said it issued compliance letters when it considered conduct had given rise to “a possible breach of the law” but in its view did not warrant further enforcement action.

Jetstar had cancelled some low-priced airfares earlier, in June 2020, soon after resuming domestic operations in the wake of broader Covid restrictions.

Customers reported at the time that Jetstar then began selling new flights and fares at higher prices, while offering credits instead of refunds for the original fares.

There was at least one complaint it did not offer compensation if people had to book new higher-priced flights on Air NZ for their cancelled journeys.

Consumer NZ said at the time there had been no change in Covid-related restrictions in the time between Jetstar selling fares and cancelling bookings for those particular flights.

However, the compliance letter sent by the commission only made reference to the issue of flight cancellations in August and September 2020.

The commission’s letter indicated Jetstar disagreed with the commission’s view that the cancellations it made due to social distancing should be classed as within its control.

But Jetstar’s spokesperson said on Friday it “worked with the Commerce Commission and based on their feedback made some changes to our customer communications”.

Consumer NZ made a fresh complaint to the commission on Thursday, alleging the airline had been misleading passengers about their rights when flights were delayed or cancelled, an allegation the airline denies.

Chief executive Jon Duffy said Jetstar had a responsibility to refund extra costs as well as fares that customers might have incurred if flights were cancelled due to events that were under the airline’s control.

That might include cancellations due to overbooking, mechanical issues and staff shortages due to sickness and cover costs such as accommodation and rental car fees, he said.

“Part of the issue is that Jetstar is claiming its liability is limited when consumers could be entitled to more,” Duffy said.

“Jetstar is currently claiming that it only needs to provide ‘up to $150 reimbursement per room’ for accommodation costs, ‘up to $30 reimbursement per person’ for meals, and that it will only pay for transfers in some circumstances when there has been a delay or cancellation within the airline’s control.”

That misrepresented its liability under the Civil Aviation Act, he said.

Jetstar said claims made by Consumer NZ were wrong.

Consumer NZ claimed Jetstar’s website stated the airline was only required to provide a refund of the original fare when it clearly stated that passengers might be eligible for additional compensation, it said.

It also disputed a claim by Consumer NZ that Jetstar advises customers that the airline is not liable to pay for overnight accommodation and additional costs incurred as a result of an international flight delay within its control.

Consumer NZ spokesperson Jessica Walker said it stood by its claims.

Horne said the commission would assess Consumer NZ’s complaint to see if there had been a potential breach of the Fair Trading Act and, if so, the level of harm and the seriousness of the conduct.