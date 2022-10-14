Countdown backs down on frozen pizza price hike after error

Countdown pizzas went from $4 initially to $9, and now it has dropped to $7.

Countdown has backed down on its frozen pizza price hike.

It was revealed this week that the pizzas, which originally sold for $4, had been pushed up to $9.

The supermarket chain said the price rise was due to a cost increase from the producer due to increased production and freight costs, and the effects of the war in Ukraine and Covid-19.

But on Friday the pizza had dropped in price again from $9 to $7. A Countdown spokesperson said its merchandise team had made an error implementing the price increase earlier than intended.

“While these products have seen a number of cost price increases over the last few months, this particular price increase was not due to be implemented for another few weeks,” she said.

“In light of this error, we have now adjusted the shelf price down to $7 to reflect the current costs from our manufacturer.”

She said occasionally mistakes did happen despite the team aiming to ensure that prices were clear, accurate and unambiguous.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Countdown opens a new $150 million fresh produce and meat distribution centre in Auckland.

Any customers who purchased the pizza at $9 earlier this week could contact the customer care team or ask their local shop for a refund of the difference.

The Countdown Quattro Formagi, Pepperoni, Tomato and Mozzarella, Meat Lovers, Ham and Pineapple and Roasted Mediterranean Pizzas are all made in Italy and some questioned how a pizza made on the other side of the world could find its way into New Zealand freezers for such a low price in the first place.

Supplied Earlier in the week the pizzas were $9.

University of Auckland senior lecturer of operations and supply chain management Subhamoy Ganguly told Stuff the $4 pizza price came down to two things: transport and economy of scale.

“It may be across long distances, but ocean transport is very, very efficient. That frozen pizza that costs a few dollars in the supermarket, the transport element may only cost pennies when you do the math,” Ganguly​ said.

The second reason for a cheap Italian frozen pizza was the economy of scale, which allowed those ordering products in higher quantities to do so at a cheaper rate per unit.