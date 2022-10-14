Brown bemoans $296,000 salary, but how does it compare to others in high-powered roles?

Wayne Brown gives his first interview with Stuff as new mayor of Auckland.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown​ has reportedly told media the mayoral salary of $296,000 a year is not a lot of money to him.

When a reporter told him that most people would regard his salary of $296,000 to be large, the businessman said: "It's not to me".

But how does Brown’s salary compare to those in the business world?

Last year a Stuff survey of the largest 20 companies in the NZX50 found most chief executives earned between 16 and 36 times worker pay.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor​ had the highest pay packet of the companies surveyed with $7 million. Stuff estimated this figure was 90 times the median pay for Fletcher Building workers.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare chief executive Lewis Gradon​ received total pay of $4m.

Chief executives of Auckland Airport, Ebos Group, Mainfreight and Meridian all received salaries of over $2.5m.

While chief executives in our top listed companies take home salaries in the millions, our elected officials take home much less.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern​ has an annual salary of $471,049.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson​ earns $334,734.

Each Cabinet minister with a key portfolio has a salary of $296,007. And ministers holding key portfolios that are not members of cabinet earn $249,839.

The leader of the opposition, Christopher Luxon,​ gets paid a salary of $296,007.

Each other party leader is paid $179,713 a year, plus a small bonus for each member of parliament in their party elected to the house.

Auckland University Emeritus Professor of economics Tim Hazledine​ said Brown had little to complain about and the salary was in measure for the role.

Stuff The Prime Minister takes home a salary of $471,049, a fraction of the $7 million salary of Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor.

If the top public service role, the Prime Minister, was paid around $500,000, then it seemed fair that the mayor of the largest city was paid 60% of that salary, he said.

Most public servants went into their roles with a notion of giving back to their community, not the size of the salary, he said.

But it was not a huge surprise that somebody from the business world would turn their nose up at a $300,000 salary, because the salaries of business leaders had far outstripped the rest of the workforce, he said.

In the business world, pay had risen quickly because the market for company management had become internationalised, he said.

“In the old days someone like the head of the treasury would have been a career civil servant that had worked there most of their life. But now many heads of organisations are brought in from other countries, rather than grown organically,” he said.

Governments and employers looking for upper management were competing with other employers, governments and corporations in countries richer than ours. So New Zealand employers ended up having to pay more, he said.

The increase in chief executive pay had largely come as a cost to workers, who had seen their pay decrease in value because of the same international labour market, he said.