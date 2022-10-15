Vandal threw e-scooters off wharf, then sent photo of the ocean to the company he hired them from

Auckland has a number of wharfs off which scooters could be thrown.

A scooter hire company was awarded $3141 in damages from a man who “parked” two of their scooters in the ocean.

The man hired the scooters on March 9, just before 9pm, and ended the hire 41 minutes later, after which he sent the scooter hire company a photo of the ocean to record where he had parked them.

The frustrated company took a compensation claim to the Disputes Tribunal, and was awarded not only the cost of replacing the scooters, but also the income lost as a result of the man’s actions.

Neither the man who threw the scooters into the sea, or the company is named in the Disputes Tribunal judgement, which was published earlier this month.

READ MORE:

* 100 e-scooters: Electric ride brings climate-friendly option to Whanganui inner city transport

* Mode shift: Scooters – from lazy novelty to affordable, green transport

* New Zealand's micromobility sector is gearing up for big things



The tribunal even suppressed the name of the city in which the hire took place, and the name of the wharf the scooters were thrown off.

The unnamed man did not attended the tribunal hearing, after emailing to say he would not be coming to give evidence.

He claimed not to have been in the city at the time the scooters were consigned to the sea.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Palmerston North welcomes the arrival of e-scooters with mayor Grant Smith test riding scooters of each of the three companies represented.

He also disputed that he was one of the two people captured in CCTV photos in possession of the scooters a few seconds before they were thrown into the sea.

Police positively identified the man as one of the males in the CCTV photos, the tribunal decision said.

“The CCTV footage, the evidence of the police officers and the time the scooters entered the sea, just seconds before (the man) appears on the CCTV footage, provides sufficient evidence to establish that on the balance of probabilities (he) was responsible for the hiring and the destruction of the scooters,” the tribunal referee presiding over the case ruled.

The man was also captured by CCTV walking away from the crime scene.

He had used a false name when hiring the scooter, the tribunal found.

The damages awarded were to cover both the $2148.62 cost of replacing the scooters, but also loss of revenue on the scooters.

The company told the tribunal it was a small operation with limited scooters and only imported replacement scooters once a year.

That meant the loss of the scooter resulted in the loss of months of income.