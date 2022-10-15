Max Key's property development is an eyesore for Point Chevalier, say neighbours

A neighbour surveys a mouldering building on a site in Saint Michaels Avenue in Point Chevalier, Auckland belonging to MTK Capital, the property development company of Max Key, son of former prime minister John Key.

Residents of a well-to-do Auckland street are fuming at Max Key's property development company over delays to a housing project that have left them staring at old weatherboard bungalows resting on wooden pallets.

The buildings were relocated to the site in St Michaels Avenue in Point Chevalier in Auckland, but work on the development has gone nowhere in a year, residents say.

Over the winter one of the buildings, overshadowing a neighbouring garden, had developed a covering of mould.

Key’s company MTK Capital told NZME it apologised for the delays, and understood residents’ frustration.

READ MORE:

* Housing for the people: meet the developers leading the charge

* Old farmers' co-op building to be turned into snazzy new inner city housing

* No nudity, no laundry on show at gated island community in Manukau Harbour



NZME quoted an unnamed spokesman for MTK Capital saying the buildings were moved onto the site in August 2021, but the Covid pandemic slowed the development down.

It said MTK’s plan was for three four-bedroom homes with swimming pools on the site, which was in keeping with the area.

Neighbours said Key had been pleasant in the early stages of the project, and had come round to tell them the properties would be placed on the site.

STUFF Max Key questions PM on government debt

Since then they had not been able to make contact with him, they said, even to report someone had broken a window on one of the cottages.

The site was an eyesore with piles of building materials, a skip, and a portaloo, as well as uncut grass. Tarpaulins draped over one of the buildings flapped noisily when the wind blew, one neighbour said.

Across the front of the property are boards emblazoned with MTK Capital signs.

Point Chevalier is a much sought-after seafront suburb nine kilometres to the west of Auckland’s CBD.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Some neighbours are unhappy at the site over their garden fences.

Recent sales of standalone homes in the area included four-bedroom homes sold for in excess of $2 million.

MTK Capital was working towards becoming a major homebuilder.

In February, Key announced the company had formed a partnership with the Chow brothers’ Stonewood Group.

Stonewood Group owns group home builder Stonewood Homes, infrastructure servicing business RCR and $500 million of assets focussed on hotels and commercial properties.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The property on Saint Michaels Avenue in Point Chevalier, Auckland.

The joint venture with the Keys would be known as Stonewood Key Capital, and would focus on raising capital from wholesale investors, with a goal of reaching $100 million within 18 months.

Its goal was to fund the development of up to 500 new homes each year around the country.