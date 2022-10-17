Catios, cat fences and the rise of the 'cat containment' industry

The Australian Capital Territory has passed a law requiring the owners of any cat born after July 2022 to be 'contained' on their property. It should lead to increased sales for 'catios' and cat containment fencing. Footage from Catfence.

Australia has got tough on cats ravaging its wildlife, and New Zealand is beginning to get the benefit as “cat containment” technology is imported here.

Parliament is pondering a petition by biodiversity campaigned Erica Rowlands​, who wants a law passed to require all cats to be desexed.

But among the organisations which have shared their desires with MPs for mandatory cat neutering, microchipping, and registration, is the acknowledgement that Australia has taken a leap on New Zealand on containing the feline wildlife-killing menace Felis Catus.

“Australia is way ahead of New Zealand on cat legislation. In the ACT (Australian Capital Territory), they have introduced cat containment for all new cats across the territory, so owners will no longer be able to let their cats freely roam outside their section,” Predator Free NZ chief executive Jesse Morgan told MPs in a submission to Parliament published on Thursday.

Those laws mean cats in the ACT born after July 1 this year have to be contained on their owners’ property.

The move has given a boost to the Australian cat containment technology industry, which is now beginning to make its presence felt in New Zealand.

123rf Cats are apex predators. If humans don’t control them, they are killers of native birds.

The Australian company Catnets has set up a New Zealand website, selling “catio” outdoor cat enclosures, and former journalist Neil Sanderson is seeing growing demand for Australian-made Oscillot catfence toppers.

These are unobtrusive spinning toppers for fences that prevent cats from getting over fences, effectively containing them in their owners’ gardens.

The companies offer an alternative to DIY catios, like that of West Auckland woman Vivien Dostine, who built her own after one of her beloved cats was run over.

Australia’s growing cat containment movement is a recognition of the havoc cats cause among the country’s native birds and animals.

Meg Rutledge, director for biodiversity threats at the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai, said cats posed a threat to many New Zealand native species both through predation, and the spread of the toxoplasmosis parasite.

Toxoplasmosis was also causing a number of deaths in the critically endangered Māui and Hector’s dolphin populations, Morgan said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Predator Free NZ says a disease spread by cats called toxoplasmosis was causing deaths among rare dolphin populations.

Katrina Paras from Catnets said the rise of cat containment tech companies in Australia predated the political push to reduce the impact of cats on the country’s wildlife.

It was driven by demand from cat owners, who either understood the impact of cats on wildlife, or who didn’t want to lose another cat to a collision with a car, or a vindictive neighbour with access to poison.

Though New Zealand was behind Australia on public awareness, Parass said: “We have seen an increase in the number of inquiries in New Zealand.”

The company launched in 2008, she said, a spinoff from a netting company that was approached repeatedly by cat owners looking to create cat containment spaces in their yards.

Monique Ford/Stuff in 2016 Gareth Morgan posed with his daughter's cat Bugsy. He was calling for an end to cat sales. It made him a hate figure to cat-owners.

New Zealand didn’t need to be behind Australia on cat management. Freethinking economist Gareth Morgan called in 2016 for a radical cat plan for the country, four years before Australia held a Parliamentary inquiry into the problem of feral and domestic cats in Australia.

It made him a pariah among cat owners.

Research has found people underestimate how many birds their cats kill, but Parass said everyone with a cat in Australia was now aware of the issues.

supplied Neil Sanderson's Auckland company catfence.nz sells a product featuring a series of four-bladed paddles that attaches to the top of existing fences. When a cat scales the fence, they put a paw on the paddle which then spins and the traction-less cat falls to the ground.

Sanderson said New Zealand lacked the snakes and other dangerous wildlife that could threaten cats’ lives in Australia, which could be one reason why Kiwi cat owners were more blasé about letting their cats roam here.

“We don’t have predators that go after a cat,” he said.

However, demand was rising for the fencetop systems he sells, and fear of their pets being killed by cars, or angry neighbours topped the reasons owners gave for buying them.

Auckland-based Sanderson himself got into the cat containment business after becoming a breeder of cats suitable for people with allergies, and had too many repeat customers who came back after losing a cat to a collision with a car.

The economics of them was improving as new Auckland subdivisions in places like Takanini and Millwater tended to have well-fenced, smaller gardens they could be easily installed in.

Those smaller gardens were also more suited to inconspicuous cat containment systems, rather than catios, which could dominate small yards.

Sanderson thinks the impact of cats on wildlife will only grow in New Zealand, and he could see the country, or parts of it, following ACT’s example, and legislating cat containment.

“I think eventually it will change, and it will be because of concern for native species,” he said.

Karen Saunders, a founder of Waiheke Island’s Native Bird Rescue, regularly treats chicks injured or orphaned by cats.

The boldness of the predator-free New Zealand project showed that big thinking was possible, but cat management was a highly political area as so many households have cats.

The SPCA says there are approximately 1.2 million companion cats in New Zealand, with cats in 41% of households.

Some 11% of those households keep their cats at home, but responsible cat ownership is not common to all. It estimates only 88% of owners desex their cats, and just 49% microchip them.

supplied Catnets sells cat enclosures to New Zealanders. It's an Australian business, but demand is high as more cat owners in New Zealand realise allowing their cats to roam is damaging to native birds, skinks and geckos.

Do cats mind being contained?

Parass said cats that have been used to roaming could take time to adapt to containment, but, she said: “Some cats take to it extremely well.

There was already a large number of people who keep indoor cats.

She said cats live longer if contained.

Morgan said: “Cats are an apex predator in New Zealand, so nothing controls their population unless humans do.”