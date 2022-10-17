Smaller providers delivering higher levels of mobile and internet customer satisfaction, Consumer NZ finds

Vodafone’s internet customers do not experience as many internet service issues as other providers, but many were less satisfied with the customer support provided.

Only 51% of Vodafone customers are “very satisfied” with their internet service, Consumer NZ has found.

The watchdog recently surveyed almost 2000 New Zealanders to ask about their mobile and internet reliability, connection speed, customer support, value for money and overall satisfaction.

When it came to very satisfied customers, the survey revealed Now Broadband and Skinny ranked top, receiving the People’s Choice award for internet services.

2degrees, Warehouse Mobile and Skinny received People’s Choice status for mobile services.

“The results speak for themselves. The vast majority of Now and Skinny customers are very satisfied with their service provider - these are relatively small operators,” Consumer NZ investigative writer Ruairi O'Shea said.

One New Zealand The telco is changing its name.

“On the other hand, only 51% of Vodafone’s customers are very satisfied with their internet service.”

Vodafone, which recently announced it is rebranding to One New Zealand early next year, earned the lowest or joint-lowest satisfaction scores in every aspect surveyed for its internet service.

A Vodafone spokesperson said it was focused on increasing customer satisfaction and improving its customer service, with a number of significant investments in 2022.

“Whilst we’re making great strides, we recognise we still have work to do.”

This year, it had brought more of its customer service function into New Zealand, bought back its retail stores to better control customer experience, continued to focus on staff training, and further reduced its call handling times, improving customer experience.

“Our upcoming rebrand will allow us to invest even more into our networks, onshore service, and technology solutions for our customers in New Zealand,” she said.

Vodafone/Supplied Spark, Vodafone and Slingshot all received below-average satisfaction scores among their mobile customers.

“By bringing our stores home and recruiting regionally, we aim to have locals serving locals and to provide a more connected customer experience.”

In terms of internet service issues, 45% of consumers surveyed had experienced a problem with their provider over the past year.

Problems included things like disconnection, dropouts and slower-than-expected speeds.

“Orcon was the worst culprit for internet service issues, with over half of its customers surveyed facing a service issue in the past 12 months,” O'Shea said.

“Vodafone’s internet customers didn’t experience as many internet service issues, but many were less satisfied with the customer support provided.”

Spark, Vodafone and Slingshot all received below-average satisfaction scores among their mobile customers.

Mobile service issues were found to be less widespread than internet service issues, with 32% of mobile customers reporting a problem with their provider in the past year.

The most frequently reported issues were slower-than-expected mobile data speeds, disconnections, dropouts and billing.

If consumers had an ssue with their telco and were unable to resolve it, they could contact the Telecommunications Dispute Resolution Service for free.