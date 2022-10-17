Chrisco looks for new warehouse as Christmas club user numbers increase

It’s almost that time of year again – and with Christmas fast approaching, many people will be looking for ways to save this silly season.

There has been an increase this year in the use of Christmas preparation services such as hampers from Christco, or supermarket Christmas clubs.

Chrisco offers a selection of festive hampers, containing everything from food to gifts and electronics, and shoppers can choose to spread out the payments over the year.

A Chrisco spokesperson said with the increased cost of living, many families were finding it necessary to budget.

READ MORE:

* Shopper numbers drop as customers 'reticent' about venturing out, First Retail Group says

* Southlanders go searching for Boxing Day bargains

* Christmas shopping the peak season for many retailers



“With high inflation and cost of living increases in New Zealand, Australia, and Canada, Chrisco has seen increased interest in its layby service in all three countries. We anticipate the same for 2023.”

For Christmas this year, customers have already paid for their orders in advance. Its 2023 Christmas catalogues launched at the end of September.

Ella Bates-Hermans/STUFF The overall inflation rate gives a good measure of the bigger picture, but it’s just an average.

Chrisco was constructing a new warehouse in Queensland and looking for a new warehouse in New Zealand.

Consumer NZ warned that while their popularity might be growing, shoppers were paying for the convenience of hampers.

Consumer NZ research from January found Chrisco’s Mega Christmas hamper cost $985.40, but it offered a similar basket of goods to what could be bought from the supermarket for $756.80.

Supplied Chrisco is preparing to send out its Christmas hampers this month.

Supermarket Christmas clubs were a good option because they offered bonuses too, a Consumer NZ spokesperson said.

A Countdown spokesperson said there had been a small increase in the number of people signing up to supermarket’s Christmas Club this year.

These offer a savings account for people to put money aside during the year, and use at Christmas.

People who put withdrew money around Christmas would get a 5% bonus from Countdown’s Christmas Club. The New World Christmas Club gave bonuses according to the time of year money was put aside.

The Warehouse also has its own Christmas Club and gives users a 5% discount, even on sale items. It also has a VIP day with an extra 5% off purchases made with club funds.

Derek Flynn/Stuff A Countdown spokesperson said there had been a small increase in the number of people signing up to the supermarket’s Christmas Club this year.

Stats NZ electronic card transactions data showed total retail spending has increased year-on-year for the month of December since 2016.

Kiwis spent $6.5 billion using their credit and debit cards at retail stores in December 2016, followed by $6.9b in 2017, $7b in 2018, $7.2b in 2019 and $7.4b in 2020.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said grocery-brand Christmas Clubs had a renaissance in recent years.

He said it was not yet clear what impact higher inflation could have on that.

“Given consumers usually opt into the clubs at the start of each year, this influence maybe a little hard to identify this Christmas,” he said.

“Our pick is that it will take on even more significance this year and definitely be on people's radar as consumers are shopping smarter and looking for savings wherever possible.

“There should be more encouragement for consumers to consider these responsible ways in which to help budget for essentials and seasonal treats.”