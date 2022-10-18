B Corps explained: How they are gaining in popularity

Aotearoa has 85 certified B Corps, which means they have been verified as having high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

Like the rest of the world, New Zealand has seen a surge in demand from businesses seeking certification as a B Corporation since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qiulae Wong, Aotearoa New Zealand manager for B Lab, which certifies B Corps, says they are running up against capacity constraints with quite long wait times for certification.

New Zealand has 85 certified B Corps, which means they have been verified by B Lab as having high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

An additional 60 businesses have submitted their assessment and are waiting to be verified through an audit process. Another 2000 businesses are using B Lab’s online impact assessment to measure their score, some of whom will go on to seek certification once they reach the 80-point minimum.

Wong notes that B Lab had initially expected that Covid would result in a downturn in sustainability.

“We thought we would lose a lot of certifications, just because at crunch times we thought sustainability might be one of the first things off the budget for many businesses, but we actually saw the opposite happen,” she says. “That was where the real surge in demand started to grow.

“Covid gave pause for people to think a little bit about what it is to be a good business in this society and the fact that we are all globally interconnected,” she says. “There's been a real shift in businesses taking this seriously.”

Where did the initiative come from?

B Lab was founded in 2006 in the United States by three friends who shared a vision to make business a force for good. The "B" stands for beneficial.

The non-profit aims to transform the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet by helping companies to balance purpose and profit, while also serving stakeholders.

There are now more than 5000 B Corps around the world and you can check the directory to see if a company you’re considering doing business with has met the B Corp standards of socially conscious impact.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Factory workers from milk processor Synlait lend a hand to plant trees on a farm near Te Awamutu, which supplies the company with milk. Synlait planned to plant 40,000 trees in the South Island and 7500 in the North Island as part of its Whakapuāwai environmental programme. (File photo)

How do you become a B Corp?

To achieve certification, a company must:

Demonstrate high social and environmental performance by achieving an assessment score of 80 or above across five impact areas including governance, workers, community, customers and environment. The certification is reassessed every three years.

Change its corporate governance structure to be accountable to all stakeholders, not just shareholders.

Allow information about its performance to be publicly available.

Initially, the B Corp movement was led by small, pioneering, innovative businesses. That is now starting to shift with more medium and larger businesses joining.

Still, it is harder for a larger business with legacy systems to become certified than for a nimble, flexible smaller business which can more easily implement new policies.

It took Kiwibank three years to get certified and there are just three NZX-listed B Corps, including outdoor clothing company Kathmandu, milk processor Synlait Milk and medicinal cannabis company Greenfern Industries. More of these larger companies are currently working through the process of certification, Wong says.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Pathfinder chief executive John Berry says investors can have good returns and do good at the same time.

Are B Corps good investments?

Ethical investment company Pathfinder Asset Management has been a certified B Corp since August 2020, and for the past two years has been recognised by B Lab as ‘best for the world’ for its high customer impact scores.

Chief executive John Berry says investors don’t have to compromise on returns.

“Taking the ethical option or being a conscious consumer or conscious investor doesn't mean lower returns and higher costs,” he says. “You can have it all – you can have good returns and do good at the same time.

“It really comes back to the question of what is the purpose of a company. If you believe the purpose of a company is just to make short-term profits for shareholders, then you're not going to be a B Corp because by definition your purpose is just maximising short-term profits.

“If you want to build a long-term sustainable brand that's here in the next decade and beyond, you actually need to care about this stuff.”

Analysts say investors don’t appear to be rewarding NZX-listed companies for their B Corp status yet, but the NZ Shareholders’ Association says this is going to be a focus in the future.

Chief executive Oliver Mander says the association plans next year to start assessing an organisation's social responsibility.

“An organisation that pays no heed to the environment in which it operates ... they're running risks that will ultimately impact on the company and its shareholders,” he says.

