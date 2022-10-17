FMA takes Vero to high court for overcharging customers $8.7 million

Financial Markets Authority chief executive, Samantha Barrass, says insurers need to remember that all of their customers can be 'vulnerable' at points in their lives.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) is taking Vero Insurance to the High Court, claiming it has overcharged customers $8.7 million in premiums.

The FMA said Vero had incorrectly stated the premiums owed by customers who were entitled to multi-policy discounts.

The false statements affected customers who had bought house and contents, vehicle and boat insurance. Multi-policy discounts apply when a customer has more than one risk insured under one policy, or under multiple policies.

The FMA alleged between April 2014 and May 2022 Vero issued the invoices to about 47,000 customers and overcharged $8.7 million in premiums.

FMA head of enforcement Margot Gatland​ said the scale of customer harm was “significant”.

“We consider Vero was slow to investigate the issue, despite even being pressured at one point by one of its intermediaries. Vero was aware from 2010 that there were issues with its systems but failed to adequately recognise their magnitude,” Gatland​ said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Vero is one of the country's biggest insurers.

The systems used by the insurer were susceptible to manual error, and it had not audit system to pick up errors, she said.

“By filing this case, we are sending a strong message that financial services firms must invest in robust systems and controls.”

The failure occured because of errors and deficiencies, including data entry errors by Vero employees and independent insurance salespeople.

But the FMA stated that liability rested with Vero as it designed, owned and maintained the systems at fault.

supplied Margot Gatland, Financial Markets Authority head of enforcement, says the scale of customer harm was “significant”.

Vero reported the issue to the FMA in December 2019. But after further investigation requested by the FMA, Vero discovered a greater number of affected customers than initially reported.

Vero chief executive Jimmy Higgins said any negative impact on customers was “unacceptable”.

“We are sorry for the impact this has had on some customers. Our priority has been to make it right for customers, and we have been working hard to contact anyone impacted, whether they still have a policy with us or not,” Higgins said.

The majority of customers overcharged had been contacted, remediated, and apologised to, he said.

The FMA acknowledged Vero had cooperated with the regulator since disclosing the issue.

Vero had so far reimbursed $10,259,000 in overcharges to affected policyholders.

The FMA asked the High Court to declare that Vero contravened the FMC Act and issue a pecuniary penalty.

Banks and insurers have handed back about $150 million​ to more than a 1.5m​ customers since regulators began to demand regular reports on their mistakes in 2018, said the FMA.