Historic Lyttelton theatre site set to come alive as 'communal living' space

A new building could stand on the site of the famous old Harbour Light Theatre in Lyttelton. It will have a commercial space on the ground floor and 10 one-bedroom apartments across the upper two levels. (Artist's impression)

A buzz could be returning to Lyttelton’s main street at a venue that was once home to laughter, tears, and the clatter of cutlery.

The site at 24 London St has been little more than an empty space since the historic Harbour Light Theatre was demolished in 2011 after the earthquakes.

But now the wheels are in motion for a new build which will see a commercial space on the ground floor, topped with 10 one-bedroom apartments on the two upper storeys.

The new building is based on a model barely seen in Canterbury – communal living.

Designed by architecture studio, Ignite, Christchurch studio lead Szymon​ Gozdzikowski​ said while the apartments weren’t big, their size would be offset by a rooftop space with a garden, laundry space and areas to socialise.

And the stairwell was “not just a space you use to get into your unit”, he said.

“It encourages users to meet, bounce into each other, talk and ... create internal relationships. It’s a pleasant big space.”

Ignite has been involved in communal living projects in other areas, including Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne, but “this is one of the first we’re seeing in Canterbury”, Gozdzikowski said.

“It’s aiming towards younger professionals or Lyttelton enthusiasts.

“Mostly people that won’t be discouraged by the vibrance of London St, they will embrace that.”

The property will also have lots of room for bike storage, but no car parking.

Supplied The communal living model is gaining traction in Auckland and Australia, but this is one of the first of its type in Canterbury. (Artist’s impression.)

Gozdzikowski said he felt “a lot of pressure” to get the plans right for the Lyttelton community, but they had been consulted, including working with the Lyttelton design review panel.

The plans pay homage to the Californian art deco design of the former theatre, with its classical columns referenced in the vertical elements of the new building’s facade.

“We’re not trying to replicate the old building, just trying to reference it”, he said.

He hoped the build would completed by mid 2024.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff The Harbour Light Theatre – the site pictured here in 2014 – brought a buzz to the main street, the building hosting movies, performances, meals and dancing before it was demolished in 2011 after extensive earthquake damage.

The Harbour Light Cinema opened in March 1917 and was a focus for entertainment in the port.

It went through a number of changes over the decades, before being converted to a restaurant in 1983, then finally a nightclub and performance venue in 1988.

The earthquakes of 2010 caused extensive damage to the building, seeing it demolished in 2011.

Ray White real estate agent Yvette Wright said there had been strong demand and interest in both the residential and commercial spaces of the new build since they were listed at the start of October, .

Locals, retirees looking to move from the hills of Lyttelton to the flat, and Aucklanders wanting to use the quaint town as a place to own a holiday home had all expressed interest in the apartments, she said.

Restaurant owners were also eyeing up the street level premises, which she said would “definitely” have a hospitiality business in.

“It’s all definitely going ahead.”

Supplied Lyttelton locals, retirees looking to downsize and Auckland holidaymakers are among those understood to be interested in the apartments since they were listed earlier this month.

To see a new building on Lyttelton’s main street would be “pretty cool”, said Tyrone Fields, the new councillor for Banks Peninsula.

But the old building could never be replaced, he said.

“It was an iconic building. The first time I ever saw a film was there. It was Grease.

“I’m pretty happy if there is going to be some forward movement, because it has been really hard to get any projects off the ground along London St.”