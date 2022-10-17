Liquidated company behind South Island adventure races bought by owner of Le Race

Sheree Stevens of Not Just Events has bought Fusion Events’ intellectual property and infrastructure.

Fusion Events – the liquidated company behind a number of South Island adventure races – has been bought by the owner of cycling event Le Race.

Christchurch-based J-Fusion, which traded as Fusion Events, went into administration in September owing $402,000. The owner blamed financial pressures around Covid-19.

The firm was 12 weeks from staging The Wild, a gruelling race through the Otago backcountry which attracted runners from across the world.

Sheree Stevens, who owns and operates Not Just Events, has bought Fusion Events’ intellectual property and infrastructure, though she is not responsible for refunding entrance fees for any of the cancelled events.

The deal did not include The Wild, which was managed by Fusion Events.

“I have bought the three ultras [races] in the Catlins, Nelson and the Craigieburn Range,” she said.

Stevens, who has been in the events industry for more than 25 years, could not disclose what she paid for Fusion Events but said the company name would not be used and would be disbanded.

“I made it clear at the beginning I wasn't interested in all the events but it came as a package,” she said.

Stevens will stage two of the events next year – the Forest Run in Bottle Lake Christchurch, and the Valley Ultra, which starts at Castle Hill.

Cheeky Weka Productions The Wild would have seen runners traverse the Otago backcountry. (File photo)

She is still deciding what to do with the Island Ultra in Nelson but other events, including the Coastal Ultra in the Catlins, will be mothballed as Stevens feels the market is “swamped”.

“I would rather let New Zealand recover from Covid,” she said.

“What these guys (Fusion Events) have created is some doubt in some of our competitors’ [runners] minds.”

Stevens has also bought the Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon in Marlborough, which went into liquidation in May 2020. She said she “might be known as the woman that bought events out of liquidation”.

It total, runners paid about $25,000 to enter the ultra races in Nelson and Craigieburn Valley, she said.

LE RACE More than 750 people break out of the starting gate for Le Race, a 100km bike race from Central Christchurch to Akaroa.

“There's about 25k out there which I don't have, that's been spent by Fusion Events.

“I have to go to the participants and say, ‘Hey, I'm the new owner, I welcome you back’.

“It’s about consultation and saying, ‘I'm really sorry I haven’t got your money but I will give you a cheaper entry fee, please come and support me’.”

The next Le Race, from Christchurch to Akaroa, will be staged on Saturday March 18, 2023.