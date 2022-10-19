How energy-efficient is your air fryer?

There’s no denying air fryers make great chips, but at what cost?

Air fryers are the latest must-have kitchen gadget, hailed as a cheaper, faster and healthier alternative to ovens.

But are they actually more energy-efficient? One expert’s warning may have you rethinking your next bowl of fries.

Consumer NZ product test team leader James Le Page said air fryers were one of the more expensive ways to feed a family.

​”Air fryers are at the upper end of the price range for running costs for a couple of reasons – they draw a lot of power and only cook a small amount at a time,” he said. “The flip side is that they make the best chips.”

Air fryers cook by circulating hot, dry air inside the appliance. The result is crispy food with little or no added fat or oil.

However, Consumer NZ research found cooking chips and crumbed chicken in an air fryer took about the same time as a regular oven, and some models used more energy than the traditional appliance.

One air fryer tested would cost nearly $30 a year if used for half an hour, three times a week – about the same as running a built-in oven for a full hour, three times a week.

On the other hand, using a slow cooker was the most efficient way to make a meal, Le Page said.

“They don't draw a lot of power, and you can cook an entire meal in one go, which you can’t do with most air fryers.”

According to Consumer NZ’s calculations, a slow cooker cost just 6 cents to run for eight hours, while an oven cost 38 cents to cook a roast meal.

Le Page also recommended bread makers as a cost-effective bench top option.

“If you’ve got the bread maker going, you’re saving a lot on bread. The ingredients are relatively cheap, and our previous research found a bread maker used about 9 cents of power per loaf.”

Stuff’s own research found a standard white loaf baked in a bread maker cost $1.36 in ingredients and electricity, significantly less than most loaves at the supermarket.

Le Page said shoppers wanting to get the best energy efficiency from any appliance should look for the Energy Star rating when buying.

“Appliances with the Energy Star cost more upfront, but it’s worth it for the electricity saved over its lifetime,” he said.