From a garage to the main street: craft brewer opens taproom

The Taproom Eatery & Craft Bar owners Scott Whittaker and Prosen Ghosh say a new taproom for Invercargill is a natural progression of the city's growing craft beer scene.

From brewing in his garage to opening on the main street: the past two years have been “a phenomenal ride” for Scott Whittaker.

The 4 Mates Brewery owner has just opened Invercargill’s newest restaurant – The Taproom Eatery & Craft Bar – with business partner Prosen Ghosh on Dee St.

The two, who met over a craft beer, reckon it’s a natural progression of the growing “scene” in Southland and indicitive of the city's changing landscape.

“I’ve got a feeling over the next few years a few more places are going to open up and it’s going to make for a vibrant night life,” Ghosh said.

Whittaker started brewing as a hobby during the 2020 lockdown.

He wasn’t much of a beer drinker until his wife introduced him to craft brew, and after visiting a brewery in Queenstown, he thought “I could do that”.

So he did, and his Elusive Moose Hazy IPA went on to win him Brewer of the Festival at the innaugural Te Anau Hop ‘n Vine in January and Beer of the Festival at the Hop ‘n Vine Festival in Invercargill in August.

Ghosh and Whittaker met through a social beer enthusiast group and as soon as he tasted the Elusive Moose, Ghosh said he wanted to get involved.

They shared a vision for what they could offer Southlanders and the oppotunity the brew presented, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff 4 Mates Brewery owner Scott Whitaker started his business with a 30 litre plastic keg in his garage as a lockdown hobby. [File photo]

Invercargill’s craft beer scene has been growing steadily during the past 10 years and Ghosh said the city’s people were looking for new experiences.

One only had to look at the numbers who attended pop up events like Hop ‘n Vine to see that, he said.

“People in Invercargill want change, they want choice.”

Alongside craft beers, The Taproom also offered a range of gins and wines.

The venue is heavily influenced by experiences abroad and Ghosh said: “This really reminds me of a bar in London, where I’m from.”

The pair have taken over the building that once housed Louie’s Cafe and Tapas Bar and a portrait of owner Mana Davis keeps a watchful eye over the new bar.

“We have Mana’s support and blessing. That’s been really important to us because Louie’s was such an institutiuon. It was part of the fabric of town,” Ghosh said.

Now that the restaurant is open, they are setting up the 4Mates Brewery behind the eatery with plans to offer tours in the future.