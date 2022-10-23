Million-dollar library never opens, yet claims small fortune in community funds

It’s a million-dollar library that rarely seems to open, has only a few hundred books and is located, unusually, in a strip mall beside a quarry.

The Angel’s Children Education Foundation has lofty claims to running registered childcare, story time and puppet sessions, a free library and a bookshop - and links to the Ministries of Education and Social Development, Immigration New Zealand and Auckland Council.

But none of those government bodies have ever heard of the charity and have demanded their logos be removed from its website.

The Ministry of Education has denied the foundation’s claims to be registered for childcare and after-school care. It also faced removal from the Charities Register for failing to provide accounts since 2019, although it has since filed those accounts.

READ MORE:

* Community organisations face tough choices over pokie proceeds

* Let's stop relying on our poor, and an addictive activity, for community funding

* Ban pokies for good? Salvo's and Problem Gambling's bid to Government



Yet in its three-year existence, the charity has somehow won pokie machine grants totalling $950,084 - causing a leading pokie official to call for serious scrutiny of those payments.

The Department of Internal Affairs has also fielded a complaint about those grants and is investigating.

Stuff visited the foundation’s premises in Rosedale, north Auckland, on a recent Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday and Wednesday. Despite its unusual location, they were bright and colourful - and completely deserted, with the lights off: including during the Saturday afternoon story time session advertised on their front door. Books remained in the same position on the shelves between the first visit and the last.

A phone call to their main number went unanswered. An email to sign up to their book club did not receive a response. A staff member at a neighbouring business said: “Sometimes they are there, sometimes they are not.”

If their physical presence is lacking, their online presence is not - at least until this week, when after Stuff enquiries, the foundation’s website was taken down for “scheduled maintenance”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff There are books on the shelves, but only a fraction of what would be at a regular public library.

Until then, it had declared they were “deeply committed to a goal of helping families across New Zealand by providing early childhood education” and had a “mission to help our child developing [sic] the good habits before the age of 12”.

It claimed aspirations to run “mobile libraries that can reach any child in New Zealand”, that it runs toddlers’ ‘wriggle and rhyme’ sessions, holiday programmes, puppeteering workshops, an online bookshop, two storytelling sessions every Saturday and a library open 10am-5pm every weekday. A counter on the website claimed it has worked with 1,259 students, ‘827 projects’ and ‘460 missions’.

The website also suggested the library has some 730 books, allows lenders to borrow one book per fortnight, insists on “strict” silence and charges a $10 fine for mobile phone use inside. In contrast, Auckland Council holds 644,206 children’s books in its collection. At its Albany library, a 3.4km, seven-minute drive from Angels’, there are 16,273 children’s books available. Borrowers can take out up to 35 books at a time.

The website is also riddled with spelling errors, has placeholder names instead of real staff and supposed testimonials in placeholder Latin.

But all this has been enough to convince several grant funders. In the past three years, the BlueSky Community Trust has given them $629,520, the Grassroots Trust has awarded $49,889, Dragon Trust has given them $49,043 and Four Winds Foundation has given them $221,652. Those amounts have been trending upwards, with $454,816 of that money granted in the 2021 financial year.

Martin Cheer, chief executive of one of the largest gaming trusts, Pub Charity, said there should be serious scrutiny of how the foundation had been funded.

“Any new charity should attract additional due diligence, as should any applicant that is 100% funded from gaming, or where funding is for core operating costs like rent and wages,” he said.

“These are major red flags. Some serious questions need to be asked as to how these applications were not subjected to more scrutiny by the funders.

“It’s not just a matter of an application appearing to be for a qualifying authorised purpose. We have noted with concern a proliferation of these type of bespoke charities set up in the last few years which seem to be more about a vehicle for commercial gain than community benefit.

“Pub Charity would be highly unlikely to accept this type of application because of exactly the concerns you have identified.”

John Nicholson/Stuff Martin Cheer, chief executive of Pub Charity, said there were “major red flags”.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has also fielded a complaint from independent pokie grant researcher Bridget Frame, who said the community needed to have confidence that grant-makers “have the skills and ability to make good decisions”.

”This case suggests that those organisations and their service providers have made some serious lapses in due diligence.

“Our grant systems are vulnerable to exploitation. We need to get smarter about identifying these sorts of activities, and bringing consequence to those to treat community grant money as an entitlement.”

In a statement, the DIA said the complaint was “under assessment and is subject to our investigative processes”.

The administrator of the BlueSky and Dragon Trusts, Jackson Rao, did not return a call for comment.

Chinese restaurant owner Xingyue Sun is listed as the charity’s chair on the Charities Commission website.

She said: “I don’t have contact with them that much lately. I am busy on other things at the moment. I am still there, but I don’t manage that much.”

She referred Stuff to a fellow trustee, Shun Liebenberg, who she described as the manager. Liebenberg did not return calls, sending a text message which said: “I don’t think we are interested in what you offer, so please find someone else are [sic] interested”.

Asked about the misused logos, the closed doors, missing accounts and what the money had been spent on, Sun said: “OK, alright, maybe she [Liebenberg] can give you an answer on that.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Doors closed: the Angel’s Children Education Foundation in Rosedale, north Auckland. The neighbouring businesses shown in the photo have no link to the charity.

Pressed, she said: “Last year I had some family issues, so I didn’t do much about this organisation. Shun was doing most of it.”

Asked if she had any idea what the money was spent on, she was silent. Asked why they claimed to be a registered childcare facility, she said “I can’t remember, sorry” and asked if it was true she had no idea what activities the charity was undertaking, she said: “Exactly, I have been too busy.”

As well as repeated visits to their premises and a message left on their phone number, Stuff also sent a detailed list of questions to the charity’s listed email address and received no reply.

On Thursday, the day after Stuff contacted Sun and Liebenberg, the foundation uploaded financial statements for the years 2020-21 and 2021-22, both certified by Liebenberg. Neither attached audit reports.

The reports said the foundation employed five full-time and one part-time staff. The 2022 report erroneously claimed to have received just $3,080 in donations and $523,798 in revenue; the 2021 report said it received $408,335 in donations.

In both, about three-quarters of the foundation’s outgoings ($480,264 in 2022 and $408,335 in 2021) were spent on staff.

The 2019 accounts showed Liebenberg receiving a salary payment of $64,230.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The foundation faces being struck off the Charities Register.

That return said the foundation had three full-time staff, had received $225,000 in donations, received no fees or revenue, and had spent $180,000 on staff and volunteer costs. Liebenberg was, until 2 April 2019, a co-owner of the Rudder on Hauraki, a Belmont pub which hosts machines from the Dragon Trust. Two days later, she was a founding trustee of Angel’s which has since had $49,040 in funding from Dragon.

In those filings, Angel’s Children claims to provide a Ministry of Education childcare scheme and an OSCAR programme (OSCAR is a ministry-approved after-school care programme).

The same documents said they had “200 families in their database” and had “helped 100 kids”.

The certifying officer on those accounts was a lawyer prominent in the poker machine sector, Jarrod True. Asked if the foundation remained a client, he said: “no”, and hung up.

The Foundation has a legal obligation to file accounts within six months of their financial year-end. , the general manager of Charities Services, Natasha Weight, said the foundation “has been sent our standard automated annual return reminders. It will be formally notified of our intention to remove it from the Charities Register, according to our standard processes.”

Weight said charities were “responsible for determining how they fulfil their charitable purposes” but “where there is evidence that a registered charity is not advancing a charitable purpose, we would engage with the entity concerned to determine whether it remains qualified for registration”.

She said the agency hadn’t received any complaints about the foundation.

The foundation isn’t a registered childcare provider, which is obligatory if a service operates an early learning centre with three or more children.

In a statement, Sean Teddy, Ministry of Education Hautū (Leader) Operations and Integration, said: “We’ve no record of this charity having any involvement or relationship with us. They are not a registered childcare provider. A service can’t use our logo without our approval. We have not given our permission for this charity to use our logo.”

Auckland Council spokeswoman Dee Sims said: “We're looking into this. We don't believe Auckland Council has any association with this organisation.”

The council subsequently sent the charity a letter, demanding the removal of its logo.

Immigration NZ also said it had no relationship with the foundation and would ask for its logo to be removed.