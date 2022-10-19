The NZ job ad that attracted 700 applications

An advertisement for team members at a Kmart store attracted more applications than any other job listing in the last 18 months.

It’s not a particularly glamorous or well-paid gig, but that didn’t stop hundreds of people applying to work at Kmart’s newest Christchurch store.

Data from Trade Me Jobs shows an advertisement for team members at the Papanui store attracted more applications than any other job listing in the last 18 months.

More than 700 people threw their hat in the ring for a position there, Trade Me Jobs sales director Matt Tolich​ said.

“In fact, five of the top 10 most applied-for roles in the past 18 months were for team members at Kmart shops around the country,” he said.

READ MORE:

* It's a good time to look for a new job, Trade Me data shows

* 'Record month' as job ads jump more than 40 per cent

* What will be 2022's highest paid jobs?



“Coming in a close second was extras wanted for a few American films being shot here in Aotearoa.”

Trade Me’s most recent data showed the Covid-19 pandemic had finally lost its grip on the jobs market, with applications in the third quarter of 2022 up 9% on the same time last year, Tolich said.

supplied Trade Me jobs sales director Matt Tolich says job applications in the third quarter of 2022 were up 9% on the same time last year. (File photo)

But while the tide was turning, no recent job listings had attracted anywhere near the number of applications made for Trade Me’s most applied for job of all-time.

That crown went to a 2011 call for beer tasters to work from home, which had a whopping 7500 applications.

A year later, more than 7000 people applied for 11 roles as extras in Sir Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit, making it Trade Me’s second most applied-for listing ever.