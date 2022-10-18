Why economists now fear the next move in annual inflation could be up, not down

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand's inflation rate is starting to peak.

ANALYSIS: Economists and politicians were expecting to cheer a decent drop in inflation on Tuesday, but when it arrived it was so small that it failed to muster even a polite “gidday”.

Annual inflation has dropped from 7.3%, to 7.2%, but economists are now not writing-off the risk that the next move in inflation could be up rather than down.

What’s driving inflation now?

The price of imports and other goods and services whose prices are largely determined overseas (tradeables) are still rising faster than those of locally-priced goods and services (non-tradeables) and account for a decent chunk of overall inflation.

The average price of tradeable goods and services rose 8.1% over the year, despite recent drops in the price of petrol.

Meanwhile, annual non-tradeable inflation has actually risen to 6.6%, from the 6.3% rate recorded in the June quarter.

There were some clear villains in the latest numbers.

The price of vegetables rose 22% during the three months to the end of September, compared with the previous quarter, while international airfares were up 20% on the prior quarter.

There was also a 7.1% quarterly rise in rates bills and a 4.4% rise in the cost of “households textiles”, such as carpets and curtains, also over just those three months.

But Kiwibank chief economist Jarod Kerr notes there were price rises very much across the board, with two-thirds of the items measured by Stats NZ showing some sort of price increase.

“That’s very high,” he says.

There were quarterly drops in the prices of a few categories of goods and services that Stats NZ tracks, such as newspapers, books and stationary, and telephony equipment.

But the broadening out in inflation has economists concerned, as it suggests inflationary pressures may be becoming more entrenched across the economy and therefore potentially harder to eradicate.

Supplied About two-thirds of goods and services that Stats NZ tracks rose in price during the September quarter.

But at least inflation is past its peak?

It may be, but we can probably no longer assume that.

The annual inflation figure of course reflects inflation in each of the previous four quarters.

And one of the reasons economists are so shocked by the latest inflation data is that a big 2.2% rise in prices in the three months to September last year dropped out of the annual index this time.

Quarterly inflation had come in at between 1.4% and 1.8% since then.

But instead of again sitting in that range, as most economists had expected, inflation jumped back up to 2.2% again in the latest quarter.

The quarterly figure that will drop out of the consumer price index when Stats NZ next reports inflation will be the comparatively small 1.4% increase that occurred in the December quarter last year.

That means quarterly inflation will need to drop sharply from 2.2% last quarter to about 1.3% this quarter, just to avoid the annual inflation figure rising again.

Another cloud on the horizon for inflation is that the Government is due to remove its temporary fuel tax breaks in January, which would then start to feed into the following quarter’s figures.

ANZ economist Finn Robinson says it is possible a double-peak in inflation could be on the cards.

“That risk that you don’t see inflation peak is precisely why the Reserve Bank is not going to be giving inflation any quarter at its November meeting,” he says.

ANZ and ASB are now forecasting the Reserve Bank will hike the official cash rate by 75 points basis to 4.25% when it releases its next monetary policy statement on November 22.

Salt Asset Management economist Bevan Graham agrees a double peak in inflation is now conceivable.

“Our view is headline inflation will recede more quickly than core inflation, but we certainly wouldn’t rule out a fresh peak,” he says.

“What is really going to drive that is going to be commodity prices. If we saw another strong period of oil prices or food prices there is a chance you would see a new peak in the headline rate.”

While the longer-term trend in inflation may still be downwards, it now appears that significant progress could be delayed.

STUFF IMF economist Harald Finger discusses the prospects for the NZ economy from Washington.

Any quirks or one-offs in the data?

Robinson says the rise in the price of international airfares combined with Stats NZ’s decision to raise their weighting in the consumer price index to reflect the resumption of more travel added about 0.4 percentage points to the inflation number this time around.

So without that, annual inflation would have come in at about 6.8%.

There are also some signs that a 4.6% annual rise in rents recorded in the September quarter might be “the worst of that” given there was a big drop in the price at which new rental agreements were being struck, he says.

Graham also notes that the weather would have contributed to the sharp rise in the price of fresh produce last quarter.

“If we get a run of good weather – a big ‘if’ in a world of climate change – then you might see some of those produce prices come back down again.

“If you saw prices go down, or even go nowhere, that is going to help next quarter as well.”

But Robinson says there weren’t enough “one offs” in the latest inflation numbers to suggest the rise in core, non-tradeable inflation wasn’t real.

“It definitely looks real.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Fiscal responsibility is currently the name of the biggest game in town for Finance Minister Grant Robertson.

So is the Government to blame?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was quick to point the blame for stubborn inflation overseas.

She alluded to the fact that there is not really a simple dividing line between tradeable and non-tradeable goods and that the rising price of imports can feed through into businesses’ costs more generally.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said inflation was expected to top 7.7% in Australia later this year and pointed out it had already climbed over 10% in the UK, and over 9% in Europe.

New Zealand was “in the lower half of the pack” among the 38 countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, he said.

So it is probably fair to say that New Zealand is not doing that badly, relatively-speaking.

But the country should not be particularly exposed to some price pressures that have bitten the hardest overseas, so at least some of that could be put down to luck rather than good management.

New Zealand’s gas market is not very exposed to global influences as its gas can neither be imported nor exported in much volume.

More generally, the country’s cheap sources of renewable electricity and its make-up as a food exporter and services economy, with a relatively small manufacturing sector, could have shielded it from some of the energy and supply-chain related issues that have pushed up prices faster in Europe and the US.

Any and all government borrowing and spending is likely to be inflationary in the short term, though not necessarily always in the long run.

The Government’s cost-of-living payments will have pushed up inflation at the same time as helping alleviate some of its consequences for “middle New Zealand”.

“There has been a lot of fiscal stimulus over the last two years which has been largely Covid-related,” Graham says.

But due in part to the tax U-turn in the UK, the political discourse is changing, he observes.

“Markets are going to be very attuned to watching fiscal developments through next year’s Budget and into parties’ positions as we head into the election.”

The Government may not be responsible for the loose monetary policies that the Reserve Bank and many other independent central banks around the world pursued in the early stages of the Covid pandemic and which will also have been inflationary.

If it’s agreed that relatively weak competition policy outcomes have been achieved by a series of governments in industries including the power and groceries sectors, then that would also have caused prices to be higher than necessary.

Is my pay rise making inflation worse?

If you spend any of it, then probably.

Any extra spending on anything should be inflationary in the short term.

But, so far, Stats NZ’s data shows pay rises continuing to play catch up with inflation rather than really driving it.

Instead, there is clear evidence from company tax receipts that larger price rises are more likely to have been driven by businesses taking the opportunity presented by high demand to raise their prices and bag larger profits.

Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney says there is no sign of what could be described as cost-push inflation.

Over the year as a whole, prices had risen fastest for products such as petrol, building materials and food and none of those increases had been driven by enormous wage claims, he says.

Similarly, rates bills went up about 7.1% in the latest quarter “but that is not as a consequence of local authorities suddenly paying their workers a huge amount more”, he says.

It is now important to protect lower and middle income earners, he says.

“They feel inflation the most because they have got fewer choices about how they manage inflation pressures.

“For us, that means supporting the minimum wage and supporting ‘fair pay’ awards so vulnerable workers get a pay rise.”