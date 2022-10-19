The three reasons vegetable prices are through the roof

Vegetable prices jumped 24% in the September quarter, Stats NZ says.

Fans of salad and stir-fry are feeling the pinch as vegetable prices continue to soar.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Data from Stats NZ shows vegetable prices jumped 24% in the September quarter, the category’s largest quarterly rise since 1999.

The increase was driven by higher prices for tomatoes, lettuce and broccoli. The growing price of vegetables was noted as a driver of the 7.2% rate of inflation reported on Tuesday.

But why, when local growers exports billions of dollars worth of fresh produce every year, are New Zealanders paying so much for vegetables grown right here?

War

It is widely known that Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has affected global supplies of food (wheat, in particular) but the conflict has had a wider impact on food production.

1 NEWS 1News business correspondent Katie Bradford explains what today’s 7.2% inflation announcement means.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of fertiliser and its ingredients, and global supplies are estimated to be down by about 25% as a result of the war.

Reduced availability means farmers have two equally rubbish options when it comes to fertiliser: Pay through the nose for what is available, pushing up production costs and prices for consumers; or use less fertiliser, resulting in smaller yields and, you guessed it, higher prices for consumers.

Workforce woes

Like many industries, horticulture has been grappling with an acute labour shortage in the wake of Covid-19 border closures.

supplied/Supplied Low unemployment has made attracting local workers to rural positions difficult.

Growers have struggled to find skilled workers while access to overseas staff has been limited.

New Zealand’s low unemployment rate has also made attracting local workers to rural positions difficult, despite increasing pay rates.

With labour squeezed, growers cannot guarantee they can plant, pick or process their crops. So they do the only sensible thing – plant smaller crops.

Unfortunately for vegetable fans, that means there is less to go around and, naturally, prices rise.

Weather

Many parts of New Zealand recorded the wettest July on record, according to the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), and some key growing areas were hit again in August.

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Flooding around north Nelson and Glenduan in August.

Waterlogged paddocks meant growers had to delay planting, which affected eventual harvest volumes.

The lousy weather also slowed the growth of some plants already in the ground and left other crops damaged.

All of this led to reduced availability for many vegetables, including cabbage, broccoli and leafy greens, pushing prices up.