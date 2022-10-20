The flipside of rising interest rates: Signs of hope for those with money in the bank

People with money in the bank are suffered negative real returns as their savings lose value thanks to high inflation.

ANALYSIS: People with money in the bank have had a tough time in recent years.

And while interest rates have been rising fast recently, some depositors might think they are not feeling the benefit to the extent that borrowers are feeling the pain.

On Wednesday, someone with $10,000 in a 90-day term deposit with ANZ was getting just 1.95% interest.

Someone with the same sum in a one-year term deposit was getting 4.1% interest.

That is a lot better than the rates bank customers would have been offered 12 months before, but the OCR is 3.5%, and the rate of inflation as measured by the consumer price index is 7.2%.

Depositors’ savings are losing spending power fast.

How deposit rates have suffered

Earlier this month, it was reported by Interest that the margin between the average retail term deposit rates and wholesale rates hadn’t been lower in the past 15 years.

Wholesale rates are the rates banks pay to borrow money from large, sophisticated investors like pension funds.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand's inflation rate is starting to peak.

Historically, six-month and one-year term deposits have tended to be about 100 basis points above the cost of wholesale funding.

Banks pay a premium for dependable household deposits.

But in the last two-and-a-half years, banks have not had to compete to get households to save into their bank accounts.

As the country, and world looked forward nervously in the first year of the Covid pandemic, households saved hard.

There were fears of a recession, and rising unemployment. People wanted cash to hand, and lockdowns made it easier to save for many as most shops were ordered to stay shut.

In June 2020, households had $195 billion​ of deposits in registered banks, Reserve Bank household balance sheet figures showed.

By June 2022, they had nearly $206b​.

In that latest MPS, published in August, the Reserve Bank said people had been shifting money from on-call accounts to term deposits in a bid to get higher interest.

In the early days of the pandemic households wanted their money available, not locked up term deposits.

There is hope for depositors

John Kensington, banking expert from KPMG, said a lot of money was injected into the economy in 2020 and 2021, and it would take time to “return to normal”.

Some of that money may leave the banks as some households may be forced to draw down on capital as home loan repayments rise, and the heightened cost of living bites.

The MPS noted that cheap Reserve Bank money for banks from the Funding for Lending Programme would end from December 6​.

That would likely increase competition between banks for retail deposits, the Reserve Bank said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr.

In addition, with wholesale funding costs rising, the Reserve Bank felt term deposit money would become more attractive to banks, which would compete more aggressively for it.

“Term deposit rates are low relative to alternative funding sources,” it said. “As a result, banks are likely to prefer term deposits as their wholesale funding matures.”

Wholesale funding costs have risen as inflation has remained stubbornly high, and on Wednesday ANZ responded, announcing some key term deposit rates would rise on Thursday.

That saw ANZ’s 90-day term deposits rate for people with $10,000 or more invested rise by 25 basis points to 2.15%, and its one-year rate rise by 40 basis points to 4.3%.

Other banks are expected to follow suit.

Bad news for borrowers

Good news for depositors could be bad news for people with mortgages.

“If the spread of deposit rates relative to wholesale rates begins to normalise, it will place upward pressure on banks’ funding costs, which may be passed through to their lending rates,” the Reserve Bank predicted in August.

ANZ’s increase in term deposit rates was smaller than the increases it put through for its one and two-year fixed term mortgages.

By contrast to the bank depositors and borrowers, shareholders have seen their banks’ profits track up, albeit with a period in which they were dragged down by provisioning for pandemic losses on loans, which did not eventuate.

The Reserve Bank acknowledged the importance of deposit rates for households in its MPS.

“Whether and when competition for retail deposits, and hence deposit rates, increases will influence the overall financial conditions faced by households and businesses,” it said.