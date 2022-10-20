Groundswell NZ's tractor convoys, protests could cause disruption

Groundswell NZ founders Bryce McKenzie, left, and Laurie Paterson are rallying farmers for a third national protest to cover Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Tractor convoys organised by Groundswell NZ could cause disruption in cities and towns around the country on Thursday.

The farming lobby group is calling on farmers to join its “we’re not going to take it” protest against the Government’s plan to charge farmers for greenhouse gas emissions, unveiled last week.

Information on the group’s website showed convoys were planned for Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin, with protesters aiming to reach city centres by midday.

Satellite protests were also planned for more than a dozen smaller centres, including New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Gisborne, Blenheim and Invercargill.

Under proposals in the consultation document on He Waka Eke Noa, the system of farmgate pricing, New Zealand farmers will start to pay for emissions from 2025.

But Groundswell NZ founders Laurie Paterson​ and Bryce McKenzie​ said He Waka Eke Noa was “just a food production tax” which would lead to food scarcity and higher prices.

The pair also said the plan would breach the Paris Agreement, which states that emissions reductions should be pursued “in a manner that does not threaten food production”.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A tractor convoy heads for Nelson during a previous Groundswell NZ protest.

Groundswell NZ wanted the following from the Government: No emissions tax on food production, the Government to stop proposed emissions tax, and undo legislation putting agriculture into the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The national protest will be Groundswell’s third after two others against what it called "unworkable farming legislation".

Paterson said they were expecting a bigger turnout at Thursday’s protest than the last two.

“Absolutely, we’re expecting this to be huge because it affects everyone.”