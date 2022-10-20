Property investment companies warned for selling to non-expert investors

Paul Gregory, the FMA’s acting director of capital markets, says, ‘Potential investors should be asking themselves, ‘Is 8%, 10% or even 15% a good return relative to the risk of the investment, and am I in a position to be able to properly assess that risk?’’

The Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko​has handed out warnings to seven organisations selling sophisticated property investments to “expert” investors, without properly checking they were expert.

In some cases, people were deemed expert by wholesale property investment companies because they had previously invested in KiwiSaver, or term deposits, the regulator said.

Some others were deemed expert investors because they had been farmers, and had sold a farm.

selling their property investments to people who did not meet the legal test to be "eligible" investors.

Eligible investors are expert investors, capable of protecting their own interests.

Companies selling investments, such as mortgage funds and property syndicates, to eligible investors do not have to provide the same detailed legal disclosure designed to inform and protect non-expert investors.

Financial Markets Authority chief executive, Samantha Barrass, says insurers need to remember that all of their customers can be 'vulnerable' at points in their lives.

But the FMA’s investigators found property investment companies had not always gathered the information necessary to be sure all their investors met the legal definition of eligible.

The companies, or groups of companies, to get formal warnings were Black Robin Equity and Westwood Terraces BRE, Du Val Capital Partners and Du Val BTR GP, E+O Property Syndication, Jasper NZ Investments, Provincia Property Fund, Williams Corporation Capital Partnership GP and Wolfbrook Capital.

Paul Gregory, the FMA’s acting director of capital markets, said: “The wholesale investor exclusion is intended to allow offerors to make offers to expert investors without having to provide the disclosure designed to inform and protect non-expert investors.

“However, our review has found practises in the market which have allowed this exclusion to extend to people with little or no investment experience, some citing KiwiSaver or term deposits as grounds for supporting their expertise”.

maitree rimthong/Pexels The FMA’s review of wholesale property investment companies identified a range of ‘irrelevant and vague grounds’ used to deem someone an eligible investor, including that they had invested in KiwiSaver.

He said the FMA found problems with many “eligible investor certificates”, which are supposed to be collected by investment companies to ascertain whether people trying to invest with them are expert investors.

“The FMA found some certificates were not confirmed by financial advisers, accountants or lawyers, as is required, while other certificates were confirmed and accepted by offerors with no grounds or the grounds did not relate to the matters certified,” Gregory said.

“Insufficient grounds included the sale of a farm, owning a term deposit or KiwiSaver, having a rental property portfolio, making substantial profits from selling houses, and ‘experience in investment’,” he said.

The FMA had sought information from 23 companies and investment entities.

The FMA would report lawyers, accountants and financial advisers who wrongly certified inexpert investors as eligible to their relevant professional bodies.

“The FMA is highly concerned with the conduct of some offerors and the lawyers, accountants and financial advisers confirming eligible investor certificates,” Gregory said.

Gregory said there were several practises in the market which the FMA considered might increase the risk an investor might be misled into believing they were expert enough to invest in lightly-regulated wholesale property funds or syndicates.

This included property investment companies advertising through broad social media channels, rather than targeting experienced investors, as well as creating promotional material promoting high returns and low risk or ignoring risk.

It also found some property investment companies using digital advertising strategies, such as search optimisation, that might target non-expert investors.

This included targeting advertising at people using search terms such as “Sharesies” and “term deposit”.

SUPPLIED Lakewood Plaza in Auckland was developed by the Du Val Group.

The regulator also found some instances of what it called aggressive or hard-sell techniques, although this did not appear to extend to investors being pressured to self-certify as eligible investors.

As well as issuing warnings, the FMA published a report on its findings.

“The industry should consider how our findings, and the warnings arising from them, could help improve how they promote offers and target and accept investors,” Gregory said.

He also urged investors to be wary of the risk they could be taking when investing in investments promising high yields.

“Potential investors should be asking themselves, ‘Is 8%, 10% or even 15% a good return relative to the risk of the investment, and am I in a position to be able to properly assess that risk?’,” Gregory said.

“If that seems tough, perhaps the potential investor should get expert help or reconsider whether the investment is appropriate for them.”