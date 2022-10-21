What your employer can and can't tell you to do during breaks

Businesses shouldn’t try to control what their employees do or the languages they speak during breaks, an employment law expert says.

The issue was highlighted this week after a former employee called out a Christchurch cleaning company for demanding employees speak only English in its break room.

Alastair Espie,​ senior associate at Duncan Cotterill, said it was unlawful to discriminate against an employee because of their ethnicity, of which language was a part.

“Businesses in general shouldn’t be trying to regulate what their employees do during breaks, which are for workers to rest, eat and refresh.

“It’s not for employers to dictate how their workers spend them,” he said.

However, there were some exceptions.

”Businesses might reasonably restrict employees from drinking alcohol, particularly if there are safety issues,” he said

“They may also limit areas where employees can take breaks for the same reason. If you’re working in manufacturing, you can’t expect to take a break on the factory floor.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Workers in New Zealand are legally entitled to both paid and unpaid breaks, depending on the length of their shift. (File photo)

While they could keep employees out of some areas for safety reasons, there were few situations in which businesses could dictate whether employees left the worksite.

“Provided they return to work on time and in a fit state to do their job, in most cases workers shouldn’t be told they can’t leave during a break,” Espie said.

“In some industries – tunnelling, for example – that might not be possible. It’s unlikely you’re going to be able to get up out of a tunnel and back down in time.”

Under New Zealand law, workers are entitled to paid rest and unpaid meal breaks that give them a reasonable chance to rest, refresh and take care of personal matters.

How long and when an employee can take breaks is determined by the length of their shift.

Over an eight-hour shift, an employee is entitled to two 10-minute paid rest breaks and a 30-minute unpaid meal break.